Casa TG / Obra Arquitetos

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Jundiaí, Brazil
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Architects: Obra Arquitetos
- Area: 623 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Nelson Kon
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Manufacturers: Indusparquet, Excellent, ITS, Keramika, Mekal, Nacional Coifas
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Lead Architect: João Paulo Daolio
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: Giovanni Feitosa, Kawani Yuri Nishimura, Sophia Krasilcic Minkoves, Vitor Berge Sato
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Trine Engenharia
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Castilha iluminação
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Engenheiro Walter Rabelo
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Moya Engenharia
- Landscaping: Panorama Paisagismo
- Clubhouse Interior Design: Estúdio Trópico
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: PHS Consultoria e Treinamento, Steluti
- General Construction: Obra Arquitetos
- City: Jundiaí
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The lot is located on a corner within a gated community, in a neighborhood predominantly occupied by residences that make use of nearly all of their land, with limited gardens and green spaces that are of poor quality and poorly integrated into the urban environment, and are often enclosed off the street.