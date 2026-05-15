Casa TG / Obra Arquitetos

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Residential Architecture, Houses • Jundiaí, Brazil Architects: Obra Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 623 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Nelson Kon

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Indusparquet Excellent , ITS , Keramika , Mekal , Nacional Coifas Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: João Paulo Daolio

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Project Team: Giovanni Feitosa, Kawani Yuri Nishimura, Sophia Krasilcic Minkoves, Vitor Berge Sato

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Trine Engenharia

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Castilha iluminação

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Engenheiro Walter Rabelo

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Moya Engenharia

Landscaping: Panorama Paisagismo

Clubhouse Interior Design: Estúdio Trópico

Engineering & Consulting > Other: PHS Consultoria e Treinamento, Steluti

General Construction: Obra Arquitetos

City: Jundiaí

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. The lot is located on a corner within a gated community, in a neighborhood predominantly occupied by residences that make use of nearly all of their land, with limited gardens and green spaces that are of poor quality and poorly integrated into the urban environment, and are often enclosed off the street.