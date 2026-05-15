Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. Casa TG / Obra Arquitetos

Casa TG / Obra Arquitetos

Save

Casa TG / Obra Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, CourtyardCasa TG / Obra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, ChairCasa TG / Obra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, ChairCasa TG / Obra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, BrickCasa TG / Obra Arquitetos - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Jundiaí, Brazil
  • Architects: Obra Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  623
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nelson Kon
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Indusparquet, Excellent, ITS, Keramika, Mekal, Nacional Coifas
  • Lead Architect: João Paulo Daolio
  • Project Team: Giovanni Feitosa, Kawani Yuri Nishimura, Sophia Krasilcic Minkoves, Vitor Berge Sato
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Trine Engenharia
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Castilha iluminação
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Engenheiro Walter Rabelo
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Moya Engenharia
  • Landscaping: Panorama Paisagismo
  • Clubhouse Interior Design: Estúdio Trópico
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: PHS Consultoria e Treinamento, Steluti
  • General Construction: Obra Arquitetos
  • City: Jundiaí
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Casa TG / Obra Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Nelson Kon

Text description provided by the architects. The lot is located on a corner within a gated community, in a neighborhood predominantly occupied by residences that make use of nearly all of their land, with limited gardens and green spaces that are of poor quality and poorly integrated into the urban environment, and are often enclosed off the street.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Obra Arquitetos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Casa TG / Obra Arquitetos" [Casa TG / Obra Arquitetos] 15 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041585/casa-tg-obra-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags