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Samuel H. Scripps Theater Center / Studio Gang

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  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
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Philipstown, United States
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Text description provided by the architects. Led by the renowned architecture and urban design practice Studio Gang, the design of the Scripps Theater extends the theater's year-round functionality, improves circulation across the campus, and enables a wider range of programming. Featuring a curved, timber-framed grid shell, the new theater provides improved rehearsal, performance, education, and amenity spaces; expanded accessibility for more diverse audiences; and technical additions that create new opportunities for Hudson Valley Shakespeare productions.

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Cite: "Samuel H. Scripps Theater Center / Studio Gang" 19 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041582/samuel-h-scripps-theater-center-studio-gang> ISSN 0719-8884

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