Samuel H. Scripps Theater Center / Studio Gang

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Philipstown, United States
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Architects: Studio Gang
- Area: 26000 ft²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Jason O’Rear, Studio Gang
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- Category: Theater
- Client: Hudson Valley Shakespeare
- Owner’s Representative: About The Work
- Design Architect And Architect Of Record: Studio Gang
- Landscape Architect: Nelson Byrd Woltz
- Mass Timber Engineering & Construction: Art Massif
- Theater Consultant: Fisher Dachs Associates
- Lighting Consultant: Tillotson Design Associates
- Signage & Wayfinding Consultant: Flyleaf Creative Inc.
- Code Consultant: Simpson Gumpertz & Heger
- Construction Manager: Consigli
- City: Philipstown
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Led by the renowned architecture and urban design practice Studio Gang, the design of the Scripps Theater extends the theater's year-round functionality, improves circulation across the campus, and enables a wider range of programming. Featuring a curved, timber-framed grid shell, the new theater provides improved rehearsal, performance, education, and amenity spaces; expanded accessibility for more diverse audiences; and technical additions that create new opportunities for Hudson Valley Shakespeare productions.