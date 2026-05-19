Samuel H. Scripps Theater Center / Studio Gang

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Text description provided by the architects. Led by the renowned architecture and urban design practice Studio Gang, the design of the Scripps Theater extends the theater's year-round functionality, improves circulation across the campus, and enables a wider range of programming. Featuring a curved, timber-framed grid shell, the new theater provides improved rehearsal, performance, education, and amenity spaces; expanded accessibility for more diverse audiences; and technical additions that create new opportunities for Hudson Valley Shakespeare productions.