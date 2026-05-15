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Beijing National Day School Student Creative Activity Center / Origin Architect

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Beijing National Day School Student Creative Activity Center / Origin Architect - Interior PhotographyBeijing National Day School Student Creative Activity Center / Origin Architect - Image 3 of 38Beijing National Day School Student Creative Activity Center / Origin Architect - Interior Photography, Glass, SteelBeijing National Day School Student Creative Activity Center / Origin Architect - Interior Photography, Stairs, ShelvingBeijing National Day School Student Creative Activity Center / Origin Architect - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Other Facilities, Renovation
Hai Dian Qu, China
  • Architects: Origin Architect
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  830
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Zhi Xia
  • Lead Architects: Li Ji
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Beijing National Day School Student Creative Activity Center / Origin Architect - Image 6 of 38
© Zhi Xia

Text description provided by the architects. Beijing National Day School is renowned for its student-led, open and free campus culture. Every year, students initiate ten campus improvement proposals, which receive full support from the school authorities.The former School Uniform Center, located in the northeast corner of the campus, was listed on the 2023 Annual Ten Practical Campus Improvement Projects due to student concerns regarding space experience and frequency of use.Originally built as an underground concrete fish pond, the building had undergone numerous extension and partition, resulting in a chaotic and disorganized function: the underground bookstore and print shop were dim, damp and poorly ventilated; the ground-floor uniform storage and exhibition area was cramped and enclosed, standing in stark contrast to the natural beauty of the surrounding pine woods. Seizing this renovation opportunity, Origin Architect seeks to revitalize the building under pines and sunshine, metamorphosing it into a free realm that stirs students' sensibility and creative thinking.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureOther facilitiesRefurbishmentRenovationChina

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Cite: "Beijing National Day School Student Creative Activity Center / Origin Architect" 15 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041547/beijing-national-day-school-student-creative-activity-center-origin-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

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