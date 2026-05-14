SOHO - Work + Living / SOHO Architects

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Kerala, India
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Architects: SOHO Architects
- Area: 2140 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Ar. Varun Gopal and Syam Sreesylam
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Manufacturers: Grohe, BORA, Bunkar Carpets, Dtale Modern, Hansgrohe Plumbing Faucets, Jaquar, Marble Gallery , Reynaers, Scavolini , Schell, Schueco, Tostem, VitrA
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Offices
- Design: Suhail AK, Varun Gopal, Nabil Nazar
- Execution: Sanoj M C
- Landscape: On the Soil Architects
- Contractor: Krishnan
- Lighting: Apta Lighting Design Studio, Spoon Lighting and Controls
- City: Kerala
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. SOHO Work and Living is a compact residential project that reinterprets urban living through spatial efficiency, climatic responsiveness, and layered privacy. Located on an 8.5-cent conserved site in Calicut, Kerala, the project forms one half of twin blocks designed for two friends, sharing a common architectural language while functioning independently. Though conceived within a mixed-use framework, the design places clear emphasis on the residential experience.