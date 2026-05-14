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SOHO - Work + Living / SOHO Architects

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SOHO - Work + Living / SOHO Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair, ConcreteSOHO - Work + Living / SOHO Architects - Image 3 of 36SOHO - Work + Living / SOHO Architects - Image 4 of 36SOHO - Work + Living / SOHO Architects - Image 5 of 36SOHO - Work + Living / SOHO Architects - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Residential Architecture, Offices
Kerala, India
  • Architects: SOHO Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2140 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ar. Varun Gopal and Syam Sreesylam
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Grohe, BORA, Bunkar Carpets, Dtale Modern, Hansgrohe Plumbing Faucets, Jaquar, Marble Gallery , Reynaers, Scavolini , Schell, Schueco, Tostem, VitrA
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SOHO - Work + Living / SOHO Architects - Interior Photography
© Ar. Varun Gopal and Syam Sreesylam

Text description provided by the architects. SOHO Work and Living is a compact residential project that reinterprets urban living through spatial efficiency, climatic responsiveness, and layered privacy. Located on an 8.5-cent conserved site in Calicut, Kerala, the project forms one half of twin blocks designed for two friends, sharing a common architectural language while functioning independently. Though conceived within a mixed-use framework, the design places clear emphasis on the residential experience.

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Cite: "SOHO - Work + Living / SOHO Architects" 14 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041546/soho-work-plus-living-soho-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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