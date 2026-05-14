SOHO - Work + Living / SOHO Architects

Save this picture! © Ar. Varun Gopal and Syam Sreesylam

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Category: Residential Architecture, Offices

Design: Suhail AK, Varun Gopal, Nabil Nazar

Execution: Sanoj M C

Landscape: On the Soil Architects

Contractor: Krishnan

Lighting: Apta Lighting Design Studio, Spoon Lighting and Controls

City: Kerala

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. SOHO Work and Living is a compact residential project that reinterprets urban living through spatial efficiency, climatic responsiveness, and layered privacy. Located on an 8.5-cent conserved site in Calicut, Kerala, the project forms one half of twin blocks designed for two friends, sharing a common architectural language while functioning independently. Though conceived within a mixed-use framework, the design places clear emphasis on the residential experience.