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Unit 2F / Mutter

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Unit 2F / Mutter - Interior Photography, Lighting, Table, ChairUnit 2F / Mutter - Interior Photography, Lighting, ChairUnit 2F / Mutter - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair, ShelvingUnit 2F / Mutter - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Lighting, ChairUnit 2F / Mutter - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Apartments, Offices
Hackney Wick, United Kingdom
  • Artists: Mutter
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  110
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Willem Pab
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Unit 2F / Mutter - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Willem Pab

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of Hackney Wick, a neighborhood once at the centre of industry and rave culture—and where the first plastic in the UK was manufactured—stands one of the last original warehouses to survive the wave of generic London architecture. When Helena first moved into the space she now calls home, 11 years ago, there wasn't a crane in sight. The streets were quiet, almost free of CCTV, and buildings looked abandoned at first glance. Behind closed doors, though, life thrived. Underground communities of artists, makers, and eccentrics carved out a life in one of the most expensive cities in the world, coexisting with mechanics, welders, lumber yards, and other industrial neighbors.

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Mutter
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WoodFabric

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsOfficesUnited Kingdom

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WoodFabricProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsOfficesUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Unit 2F / Mutter" 19 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041544/unit-2f-mutter> ISSN 0719-8884

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