Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Industrial Architecture
  4. Germany
  5. Modular Pavilion / Dietsch Vilaça + Lukas Beer

Modular Pavilion / Dietsch Vilaça + Lukas Beer

Save

Modular Pavilion / Dietsch Vilaça + Lukas Beer - Image 2 of 20Modular Pavilion / Dietsch Vilaça + Lukas Beer - Interior Photography, Chair, GlassModular Pavilion / Dietsch Vilaça + Lukas Beer - Interior Photography, Glass, Chair, SteelModular Pavilion / Dietsch Vilaça + Lukas Beer - Interior Photography, ChairModular Pavilion / Dietsch Vilaça + Lukas Beer - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Industrial Architecture, Offices
Cologne, Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Modular Pavilion / Dietsch Vilaça + Lukas Beer - Image 2 of 20
© Volker Crone

Text description provided by the architects. Developed for one of the courtyards of the igus factory in Cologne, the Modular Pavilion creates a space for breaks, informal meetings, shared meals, presentations, and temporary events within the industrial campus. Integrated directly into the daily routines of the factory, the structure introduces a quieter and more open environment alongside the existing production buildings.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Dietsch Vilaça
Office
Lukas Beer
Office

Materials

GlassSteelFabric

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureOfficesGermany

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelFabricProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureOfficesGermany
Cite: "Modular Pavilion / Dietsch Vilaça + Lukas Beer" 18 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041498/modular-pavilion-dietsch-vilaca-plus-lukas-beer> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags