Modular Pavilion / Dietsch Vilaça + Lukas Beer

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Cologne, Germany
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Architects: Dietsch Vilaça, Lukas Beer
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Volker Crone
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- Category: Industrial Architecture, Offices
- City: Cologne
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. Developed for one of the courtyards of the igus factory in Cologne, the Modular Pavilion creates a space for breaks, informal meetings, shared meals, presentations, and temporary events within the industrial campus. Integrated directly into the daily routines of the factory, the structure introduces a quieter and more open environment alongside the existing production buildings.