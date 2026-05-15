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Loyola University Chapel / Trahan Architects

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Loyola University Chapel / Trahan Architects - Exterior Photography, GardenLoyola University Chapel / Trahan Architects - Image 3 of 34Loyola University Chapel / Trahan Architects - Exterior Photography, ConcreteLoyola University Chapel / Trahan Architects - Exterior Photography, ConcreteLoyola University Chapel / Trahan Architects - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Chapel
New Orleans, United States
  • Category: Chapel
  • Founder/Ceo: Trey Trahan FAIA
  • Partner: Brad McWhirter AIA
  • Design Director: Robbie Eleazer AIA
  • Lead Designer: Conner Bryan*
  • Design Architect: David Sweere AIA, James Babin AIA
  • Designer: Charles Weimer, Jarri Hasnain, Nader Wallerich, Ryan Barnette
  • Visualizer: Sheena Garcia
  • Interior Designer: Trahan Architects
  • Lighting Design: Tillotson Design Associates
  • Liturgical Advice: Marchita Mauck
  • Cost Estimator : Cost Plus
  • General Contractor : MAPP
  • Owner’s Representative: The Tobler Company
  • Audio Visual: Threshold Acoustics, LLC
  • City: New Orleans
  • Country: United States
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Loyola University Chapel / Trahan Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Timothy Hursley

Text description provided by the architects. The Chapel of St. Ignatius and Gayle and Tom Benson Jesuit Center, located on Loyola University New Orleans' historic quad, provides a place for spiritual contemplation and an inspiring space for campus gathering. The building's simple cylindrical form, composed of textured, hand-made brick, harmonizes with the surrounding Tudor-Gothic buildings on campus while maintaining its own distinctive contemporary character.  The chapel's solid exterior evokes permanence and stability that reflects the surrounding campus.  

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Trahan Architects
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WoodSteelBrick

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Cite: "Loyola University Chapel / Trahan Architects" 15 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041496/loyola-university-chapel-trahan-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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