Loyola University Chapel / Trahan Architects

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Category: Chapel

Founder/Ceo: Trey Trahan FAIA

Partner: Brad McWhirter AIA

Design Director: Robbie Eleazer AIA

Lead Designer: Conner Bryan*

Design Architect: David Sweere AIA, James Babin AIA

Designer: Charles Weimer, Jarri Hasnain, Nader Wallerich, Ryan Barnette

Visualizer: Sheena Garcia

Interior Designer: Trahan Architects

Lighting Design: Tillotson Design Associates

Liturgical Advice: Marchita Mauck

Cost Estimator : Cost Plus

General Contractor : MAPP

Owner’s Representative: The Tobler Company

Audio Visual: Threshold Acoustics, LLC

City: New Orleans

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. The Chapel of St. Ignatius and Gayle and Tom Benson Jesuit Center, located on Loyola University New Orleans' historic quad, provides a place for spiritual contemplation and an inspiring space for campus gathering. The building's simple cylindrical form, composed of textured, hand-made brick, harmonizes with the surrounding Tudor-Gothic buildings on campus while maintaining its own distinctive contemporary character. The chapel's solid exterior evokes permanence and stability that reflects the surrounding campus.