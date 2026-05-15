Loyola University Chapel / Trahan Architects

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New Orleans, United States
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Architects: Trahan Architects
- Area: 4625 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Timothy Hursley
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Manufacturers: Assa Abloy, FabriTRAK®, FritsJurgens, DuPont, Sherwin-Williams, Burt Steel, CRL Blumcraft, CRL Blumcraft, CRL Blumcraft, CertainTeed, Dorma, Duro-Last, E. Kraemer, EzyJamb, Georgia-Pacific, Gordon Inc., Gulf Coast Woodworks, Gulf Coast Woodworks, Hafele, Hawa, +16
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- Category: Chapel
- Founder/Ceo: Trey Trahan FAIA
- Partner: Brad McWhirter AIA
- Design Director: Robbie Eleazer AIA
- Lead Designer: Conner Bryan*
- Design Architect: David Sweere AIA, James Babin AIA
- Designer: Charles Weimer, Jarri Hasnain, Nader Wallerich, Ryan Barnette
- Visualizer: Sheena Garcia
- Interior Designer: Trahan Architects
- Lighting Design: Tillotson Design Associates
- Liturgical Advice: Marchita Mauck
- Cost Estimator : Cost Plus
- General Contractor : MAPP
- Owner’s Representative: The Tobler Company
- Audio Visual: Threshold Acoustics, LLC
- City: New Orleans
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. The Chapel of St. Ignatius and Gayle and Tom Benson Jesuit Center, located on Loyola University New Orleans' historic quad, provides a place for spiritual contemplation and an inspiring space for campus gathering. The building's simple cylindrical form, composed of textured, hand-made brick, harmonizes with the surrounding Tudor-Gothic buildings on campus while maintaining its own distinctive contemporary character. The chapel's solid exterior evokes permanence and stability that reflects the surrounding campus.