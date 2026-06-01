Eclipse House / Etea + Ghostframe

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Category: Houses

Leading Architects: Jessica Macaria Cetina Falla, Adriana Esther Ancona Bouza, Hiram Manuel Bolio Sánchez

Design Team: Omar Koh

Technical Team: Silvia Vales, Gladys Suarez

City: Mérida

Country: Mexico

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Text description provided by the architects. Casa Eclipse was born as a dreamlike idea in the north of the city of Mérida, Mexico. The clients commissioned a sculptural architectural space that is open to the outside, where vegetation takes center stage and evokes surreal forms. On the site, where existing trees were considered in the design, an unconventional program is distributed; the beauty of domestic architecture lies in its ability to reflect on the act of living.