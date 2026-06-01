Eclipse House / Etea + Ghostframe

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Architects: Etea, Ghostframe
- Area: 385 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Manolo R. Solis
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Text description provided by the architects. Casa Eclipse was born as a dreamlike idea in the north of the city of Mérida, Mexico. The clients commissioned a sculptural architectural space that is open to the outside, where vegetation takes center stage and evokes surreal forms. On the site, where existing trees were considered in the design, an unconventional program is distributed; the beauty of domestic architecture lies in its ability to reflect on the act of living.