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Eclipse House / Etea + Ghostframe

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Eclipse House / Etea + Ghostframe - Interior PhotographyEclipse House / Etea + Ghostframe - Image 3 of 23Eclipse House / Etea + Ghostframe - Interior Photography, CourtyardEclipse House / Etea + Ghostframe - Exterior Photography, CourtyardEclipse House / Etea + Ghostframe - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Mérida, Mexico
  • Category: Houses
  • Leading Architects: Jessica Macaria Cetina Falla, Adriana Esther Ancona Bouza, Hiram Manuel Bolio Sánchez
  • Design Team: Omar Koh
  • Technical Team: Silvia Vales, Gladys Suarez
  • City: Mérida
  • Country: Mexico
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© Manolo R. Solis

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Eclipse was born as a dreamlike idea in the north of the city of Mérida, Mexico. The clients commissioned a sculptural architectural space that is open to the outside, where vegetation takes center stage and evokes surreal forms. On the site, where existing trees were considered in the design, an unconventional program is distributed; the beauty of domestic architecture lies in its ability to reflect on the act of living.

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Etea
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Ghostframe
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Eclipse House / Etea + Ghostframe" [Casa Eclipse / Etea + Ghostframe] 01 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041477/eclipse-house-etea-plus-ghostframe> ISSN 0719-8884

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