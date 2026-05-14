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Pyramid House / Khan Bonshek

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Pyramid House / Khan Bonshek - Exterior PhotographyPyramid House / Khan Bonshek - Image 3 of 26Pyramid House / Khan Bonshek - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, ChairPyramid House / Khan Bonshek - Interior PhotographyPyramid House / Khan Bonshek - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Renovation, Sustainability
Milton Keynes, United Kingdom
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Pyramid House / Khan Bonshek - Exterior Photography
© James Retief

Text description provided by the architects. Khan Bonshek has completed the retrofit and refurbishment of the Pyramid House, a postmodern exhibition home originally designed for the 1981 Homeworld Expo in Milton Keynes. One of 36 architectural landmark homes originally built by Milton Keynes Development Corporation to exhibit future trends in technology and housing, Pyramid House required a thoughtful and strategic update over 40 years on to create a modern, energy-efficient home for contemporary owners. The clients, a young couple, had lived in a traditional townhouse in Islington for many years and wanted a distinct change, seeking an architecturally interesting property in a quiet yet commutable location to the city.

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Khan Bonshek
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSustainabilityUnited Kingdom

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WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSustainabilityUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Pyramid House / Khan Bonshek" 14 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041439/pyramid-house-khan-bonshek> ISSN 0719-8884

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