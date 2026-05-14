Pyramid House / Khan Bonshek

+ 21

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Khan Bonshek has completed the retrofit and refurbishment of the Pyramid House, a postmodern exhibition home originally designed for the 1981 Homeworld Expo in Milton Keynes. One of 36 architectural landmark homes originally built by Milton Keynes Development Corporation to exhibit future trends in technology and housing, Pyramid House required a thoughtful and strategic update over 40 years on to create a modern, energy-efficient home for contemporary owners. The clients, a young couple, had lived in a traditional townhouse in Islington for many years and wanted a distinct change, seeking an architecturally interesting property in a quiet yet commutable location to the city.