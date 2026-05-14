Spore Initiative / AFF architekten

•
Berlin, Germany
-
Architects: AFF architekten
- Area: 4117 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Tjark Spille, Hans-Christian Schink
-
-
-
-
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Community, Cultural Center
- Product Design: Ilja Oelschlägel, Produktdesign Leipzig
- Technical Building Equipment: W33 Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH
- City: Berlin
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. The "Spore Initiative" is a non-profit foundation that promotes cultural and educational programmes for biocultural diversity. The focus of its work is on communities whose way of life is rooted in a respectful relationship with nature. "Spore" supports these groups in developing cultural tools to preserve, make accessible, and share their specific knowledge.