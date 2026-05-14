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Spore Initiative / AFF architekten

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Spore Initiative / AFF architekten - Exterior Photography, BrickSpore Initiative / AFF architekten - Interior PhotographySpore Initiative / AFF architekten - Interior PhotographySpore Initiative / AFF architekten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodSpore Initiative / AFF architekten - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Community, Cultural Center
Berlin, Germany
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Spore Initiative / AFF architekten - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Tjark Spille

Text description provided by the architects. The "Spore Initiative" is a non-profit foundation that promotes cultural and educational programmes for biocultural diversity. The focus of its work is on communities whose way of life is rooted in a respectful relationship with nature. "Spore" supports these groups in developing cultural tools to preserve, make accessible, and share their specific knowledge.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureCommunityCultural CenterGermany

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Cite: "Spore Initiative / AFF architekten" 14 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041436/spore-initiative-aff-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

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