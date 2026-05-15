Villa Polo / Driss Kettani

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Text description provided by the architects. The Villa Polo in Casablanca is projected on a 250 sqm plot in a residential area. The constraints of the neighborhood and the north orientation on the street have directed the design towards creating an inner world that is both open, intimate, and mysterious. Urban regulations have defined the general layout, the house having two adjoining houses on both lateral sides and being open on the street to the north and to a south-facing garden.