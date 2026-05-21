Copan D Apartment / Sabiá Arquitetos + Trema Arquitetura

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Category: Apartments, Renovation

Sabiá Arquitetos Lead Architects: Beatriz Marques, Nilton Suenaga

Trema Arquitetura Lead Architects: Raphael Souza

Construction Company: Aimberê Construção

Woodwork: Marcenaria Taniguchi

Terrazzo: Casa Franceza

Metalwork: Mekal / Reni Art

Lighting: Lumini

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. The project dealt with one of the building's largest apartments, the result of the merging of two neighboring units in block D, each with three bedrooms originally. An initial requirement for the job was to completely eliminate the dividing wall between the two living rooms — even though the apartments were already combined, there was only one small opening between the mirrored floor plans. Additionally, the walls of the two bedrooms adjoining the living rooms were partially demolished, creating a 24-meter-long social area with a clear and curved façade along the brise-soleil. As it is a high floor, it is possible to enjoy a wide-angle view of the city with the Serra da Cantareira in the distance. The mirror on the wall of the central circulation area, opposing the façade, invites the eye to find new vanishing points in the vast urban landscape.