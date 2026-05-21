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Copan D Apartment / Sabiá Arquitetos + Trema Arquitetura

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Copan D Apartment / Sabiá Arquitetos + Trema Arquitetura - Image 2 of 60Copan D Apartment / Sabiá Arquitetos + Trema Arquitetura - Interior Photography, GlassCopan D Apartment / Sabiá Arquitetos + Trema Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, CountertopCopan D Apartment / Sabiá Arquitetos + Trema Arquitetura - Interior PhotographyCopan D Apartment / Sabiá Arquitetos + Trema Arquitetura - More Images+ 55

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments, Renovation
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Sabiá Arquitetos Lead Architects: Beatriz Marques, Nilton Suenaga
  • Trema Arquitetura Lead Architects: Raphael Souza
  • Construction Company: Aimberê Construção
  • Woodwork: Marcenaria Taniguchi
  • Terrazzo: Casa Franceza
  • Metalwork: Mekal / Reni Art
  • Lighting: Lumini
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
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Copan D Apartment / Sabiá Arquitetos + Trema Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Glass
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. The project dealt with one of the building's largest apartments, the result of the merging of two neighboring units in block D, each with three bedrooms originally. An initial requirement for the job was to completely eliminate the dividing wall between the two living rooms — even though the apartments were already combined, there was only one small opening between the mirrored floor plans. Additionally, the walls of the two bedrooms adjoining the living rooms were partially demolished, creating a 24-meter-long social area with a clear and curved façade along the brise-soleil. As it is a high floor, it is possible to enjoy a wide-angle view of the city with the Serra da Cantareira in the distance. The mirror on the wall of the central circulation area, opposing the façade, invites the eye to find new vanishing points in the vast urban landscape.

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Sabiá Arquitetos
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Trema Arquitetura
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationBrazil

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WoodGlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationBrazil
Cite: "Copan D Apartment / Sabiá Arquitetos + Trema Arquitetura" [Apartamento Copan D / Sabiá Arquitetos + Trema Arquitetura] 21 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041381/copan-d-apartment-sabia-arquitetos-plus-trema-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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