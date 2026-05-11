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Innovation Lab / MTA ARCHITECTS

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Innovation Lab / MTA ARCHITECTS - Image 2 of 18Innovation Lab / MTA ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Glass, BeamInnovation Lab / MTA ARCHITECTS - Image 4 of 18Innovation Lab / MTA ARCHITECTS - Image 5 of 18Innovation Lab / MTA ARCHITECTS - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Offices
Chennai, India
  • Architects: MTA ARCHITECTS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6750
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:0nebox photography
  • Lead Architects: Ar Ramesh B, Ar Uma Shankar D
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Innovation Lab / MTA ARCHITECTS - Image 6 of 18
© 0nebox photography

Text description provided by the architects. The Innovation Lab is MTA Architects' own satellite office, located in Chennai. The project was built as a working studio and client lounge, and also as a chance to build the way they believe buildings should be built - with local materials, passive environmental strategies, and construction techniques rooted in the region's traditions. The concept behind the project is the Convergence of Culture and Nature. Rather than imposing a design, the building draws from its context - the climate, the site, and the materials available in the region. The site includes a planted garden of native species, a pool, and a generous outdoor area. The building sits snugged in the landscape rather than on top of it.

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MTA ARCHITECTS
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Brick

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Cite: "Innovation Lab / MTA ARCHITECTS " 11 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041343/innovation-lab-mta-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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