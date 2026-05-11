Innovation Lab / MTA ARCHITECTS

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Offices • Chennai, India Architects: MTA ARCHITECTS

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 6750 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: 0nebox photography

Lead Architects: Ar Ramesh B, Ar Uma Shankar D

Category: Offices

City: Chennai

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. The Innovation Lab is MTA Architects' own satellite office, located in Chennai. The project was built as a working studio and client lounge, and also as a chance to build the way they believe buildings should be built - with local materials, passive environmental strategies, and construction techniques rooted in the region's traditions. The concept behind the project is the Convergence of Culture and Nature. Rather than imposing a design, the building draws from its context - the climate, the site, and the materials available in the region. The site includes a planted garden of native species, a pool, and a generous outdoor area. The building sits snugged in the landscape rather than on top of it.