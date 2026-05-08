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Purple Brand Operations Studio / Scott & Scott Architects

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Purple Brand Operations Studio / Scott & Scott Architects - Interior Photography, KitchenPurple Brand Operations Studio / Scott & Scott Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, StairsPurple Brand Operations Studio / Scott & Scott Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, BeamPurple Brand Operations Studio / Scott & Scott Architects - Interior Photography, ClosetPurple Brand Operations Studio / Scott & Scott Architects - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Store, Interior Design
Vancouver, Canada
  • Architects: Scott & Scott Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Andrew Latreille
  • Lead Architects: Susan and David Scott, Andrea Zittlau
  • Architecture Offices: Ian McLean Architecture
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ennova Structural
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Flow Engineering
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: RFT Engineering
  • General Contractor: Anion Enterprises
  • City: Vancouver
  • Country: Canada
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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Purple Brand Operations Studio / Scott & Scott Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Concrete
© Andrew Latreille

Text description provided by the architects. Built as a 14,000 sq' (1300 sq.m) workspace for the denim focused fashion label Purple Brand, the project consists of the interior design of a warehouse built in 1973 in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant industrial district.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreInterior DesignCanada
Cite: "Purple Brand Operations Studio / Scott & Scott Architects" 08 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041330/purple-brand-operations-studio-scott-and-scott-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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