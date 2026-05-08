Purple Brand Operations Studio / Scott & Scott Architects

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Vancouver, Canada
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Architects: Scott & Scott Architects
- Area: 1300 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Andrew Latreille
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Lead Architects: Susan and David Scott, Andrea Zittlau
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- Category: Store, Interior Design
- Architecture Offices: Ian McLean Architecture
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ennova Structural
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Flow Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: RFT Engineering
- General Contractor: Anion Enterprises
- City: Vancouver
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. Built as a 14,000 sq' (1300 sq.m) workspace for the denim focused fashion label Purple Brand, the project consists of the interior design of a warehouse built in 1973 in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant industrial district.