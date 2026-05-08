Purple Brand Operations Studio / Scott & Scott Architects

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Category: Store, Interior Design

Architecture Offices: Ian McLean Architecture

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ennova Structural

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Flow Engineering

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: RFT Engineering

General Contractor: Anion Enterprises

City: Vancouver

Country: Canada

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Text description provided by the architects. Built as a 14,000 sq' (1300 sq.m) workspace for the denim focused fashion label Purple Brand, the project consists of the interior design of a warehouse built in 1973 in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant industrial district.