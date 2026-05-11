Warsaw Uprising Mound / Archigrest + topoScape

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Category: Public Space, Park

Archigrest Lead Architects: Maciej Kaufman, Marcin Maraszek

Topo Scape Lead Architects: Justyna Dziedziejko, Magdalena Wnęk

Archigrest Office Collaboration: Karolina Potębska, Agata Holdenmajer, Natalia Janek, Jerzy Przychodni, Rafał Murawski, Michał Trawiński

Topo Scape Office Collaboration: Joanna Chylak, Anna Sternytska, Agnieszka Tama

Client: Capital City of Warsaw

Concrete: TBAiS Krzysztof Kuniczuk krzysztof.kuniczuk@tbais.pl

Visual Identity: Kaja Kusztra

City: Warsaw

Country: Poland

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Text description provided by the architects. The Warsaw Uprising Mound Park is the Fourth Nature refuge created on an anthropogenic hill. For years, this site served as a repository for the debris from Warsaw after the city was destroyed in World War II, gradually giving rise to an artificial hill that now stands 35 metres above the surrounding flat and marshy landscape. After the landfill was closed in the mid-1960s, the hill became overgrown with vegetation that, over time, transformed into a ruderal "forest".