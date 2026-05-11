Warsaw Uprising Mound / Archigrest + topoScape

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Warsaw, Poland
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Architects: Archigrest, topoScape
- Area: 83000 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Michał Szlaga
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Manufacturers: Bega, Green City Life, Green City Life, Hauraton, Huck Polska, Hydrostop, Luxiona, Remmers, mmcité, Łąki kwietne Karol Podyma
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- Category: Public Space, Park
- Archigrest Lead Architects: Maciej Kaufman, Marcin Maraszek
- Topo Scape Lead Architects: Justyna Dziedziejko, Magdalena Wnęk
- Archigrest Office Collaboration: Karolina Potębska, Agata Holdenmajer, Natalia Janek, Jerzy Przychodni, Rafał Murawski, Michał Trawiński
- Topo Scape Office Collaboration: Joanna Chylak, Anna Sternytska, Agnieszka Tama
- Client: Capital City of Warsaw
- Concrete: TBAiS Krzysztof Kuniczuk krzysztof.kuniczuk@tbais.pl
- Visual Identity: Kaja Kusztra
- City: Warsaw
- Country: Poland
Text description provided by the architects. The Warsaw Uprising Mound Park is the Fourth Nature refuge created on an anthropogenic hill. For years, this site served as a repository for the debris from Warsaw after the city was destroyed in World War II, gradually giving rise to an artificial hill that now stands 35 metres above the surrounding flat and marshy landscape. After the landfill was closed in the mid-1960s, the hill became overgrown with vegetation that, over time, transformed into a ruderal "forest".