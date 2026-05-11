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  5. Warsaw Uprising Mound / Archigrest + topoScape

Warsaw Uprising Mound / Archigrest + topoScape

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Warsaw Uprising Mound / Archigrest + topoScape - Image 2 of 27Warsaw Uprising Mound / Archigrest + topoScape - Exterior PhotographyWarsaw Uprising Mound / Archigrest + topoScape - Exterior Photography, StairsWarsaw Uprising Mound / Archigrest + topoScape - Exterior Photography, Wood, ForestWarsaw Uprising Mound / Archigrest + topoScape - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Public Space, Park
Warsaw, Poland
  • Category: Public Space, Park
  • Archigrest Lead Architects: Maciej Kaufman, Marcin Maraszek
  • Topo Scape Lead Architects: Justyna Dziedziejko, Magdalena Wnęk
  • Archigrest Office Collaboration: Karolina Potębska, Agata Holdenmajer, Natalia Janek, Jerzy Przychodni, Rafał Murawski, Michał Trawiński
  • Topo Scape Office Collaboration: Joanna Chylak, Anna Sternytska, Agnieszka Tama
  • Client: Capital City of Warsaw
  • Concrete: TBAiS Krzysztof Kuniczuk krzysztof.kuniczuk@tbais.pl
  • Visual Identity: Kaja Kusztra
  • City: Warsaw
  • Country: Poland
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Warsaw Uprising Mound / Archigrest + topoScape - Exterior Photography
© Michał Szlaga

Text description provided by the architects. The Warsaw Uprising Mound Park is the Fourth Nature refuge created on an anthropogenic hill. For years, this site served as a repository for the debris from Warsaw after the city was destroyed in World War II, gradually giving rise to an artificial hill that now stands 35 metres above the surrounding flat and marshy landscape. After the landfill was closed in the mid-1960s, the hill became overgrown with vegetation that, over time, transformed into a ruderal "forest".

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceLandscape ArchitectureParkPoland

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SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceLandscape ArchitectureParkPoland
Cite: "Warsaw Uprising Mound / Archigrest + topoScape" 11 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041329/warsaw-uprising-mound-archigrest-plus-toposcape> ISSN 0719-8884

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