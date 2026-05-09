Pension de famille des Apennins / CQFD Architecture

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Category: Social Housing

Contractor: RIVP (Régie Immobilière de la Ville de Paris)

City: Paris

Country: France

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"La Pension de famille is my home for as long as I wish." Words spoken by a resident of this social housing residence for people of low-income as well as those in situations of isolation or social exclusion, for whom ordinary access to housing is challenging. The social housing residence offers a private accommodation within a collective human scale framework offering common areas designed to help overcome social isolation.