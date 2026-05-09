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Pension de famille des Apennins / CQFD Architecture

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Pension de famille des Apennins / CQFD Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade, Concrete, BalconyPension de famille des Apennins / CQFD Architecture - Interior Photography, BalconyPension de famille des Apennins / CQFD Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Bedroom, Glass, BedPension de famille des Apennins / CQFD Architecture - Exterior Photography, Concrete, BalconyPension de famille des Apennins / CQFD Architecture - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Social Housing
Paris, France
  • Category: Social Housing
  • Contractor: RIVP (Régie Immobilière de la Ville de Paris)
  • City: Paris
  • Country: France
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"La Pension de famille is my home for as long as I wish." Words spoken by a resident of this social housing residence for people of low-income as well as those in situations of isolation or social exclusion, for whom ordinary access to housing is challenging. The social housing residence offers a private accommodation within a collective human scale framework offering common areas designed to help overcome social isolation.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSocial HousingFrance
Cite: "Pension de famille des Apennins / CQFD Architecture" 09 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041324/pension-de-famille-des-apennins-cqfd-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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