Pension de famille des Apennins / CQFD Architecture

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Paris, France
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Architects: Ce Qui Façonne Demain Architecture
- Area: 691 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Sergio Grazia
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- Category: Social Housing
- Contractor: RIVP (Régie Immobilière de la Ville de Paris)
- City: Paris
- Country: France
"La Pension de famille is my home for as long as I wish." Words spoken by a resident of this social housing residence for people of low-income as well as those in situations of isolation or social exclusion, for whom ordinary access to housing is challenging. The social housing residence offers a private accommodation within a collective human scale framework offering common areas designed to help overcome social isolation.