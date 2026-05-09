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Publicis Groupe Shanghai Headquarters / Ippolito Fleitz Group + Identity Architects

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Publicis Groupe Shanghai Headquarters / Ippolito Fleitz Group + Identity Architects - Interior PhotographyPublicis Groupe Shanghai Headquarters / Ippolito Fleitz Group + Identity Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, ChairPublicis Groupe Shanghai Headquarters / Ippolito Fleitz Group + Identity Architects - Interior Photography, ChairPublicis Groupe Shanghai Headquarters / Ippolito Fleitz Group + Identity Architects - Interior PhotographyPublicis Groupe Shanghai Headquarters / Ippolito Fleitz Group + Identity Architects - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Office Buildings
Shanghai, China
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Publicis Groupe Shanghai Headquarters / Ippolito Fleitz Group + Identity Architects - Interior Photography
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Text description provided by the architects. A global leader in advertising and public relations, Publicis Groupe has embraced its 'Power of One' philosophy by consolidating a diverse range of agencies under one roof. To translate this vision into a vibrant workplace, Ippolito Fleitz Group was commissioned to design the group's China headquarters in the heart of Shanghai. Drawing inspiration from traditional Chinese courtyards and echoing the city's ever-evolving spirit, the new headquarters embody the group's strategic shift toward greater collaboration, agility and creative synergy, while asserting a bold and distinctive spatial identity.

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Cite: "Publicis Groupe Shanghai Headquarters / Ippolito Fleitz Group + Identity Architects" 09 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041321/publicis-groupe-shanghai-headquarters-ippolito-fleitz-group-plus-identity-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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