No-Wall Apartment / RDTH architekti

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Prague, Czechia
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Architects: RDTH architekti
- Area: 101 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Filip Beránek
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- Category: Apartment Interiors
- Author: René Dlesk, Tamara Kolaříková
- Design Team: Kristián Vnučko, Kristýna Kopecká
- City: Prague
- Country: Czechia
Text description provided by the architects. Removing almost all the walls and doors from an apartment would be foolish, unacceptable, or simply absurd for most people. It would mean losing the opportunity to close off and cut off from the outside world, at least for a while.