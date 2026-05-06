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No-Wall Apartment / RDTH architekti

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No-Wall Apartment / RDTH architekti - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Door, GlassNo-Wall Apartment / RDTH architekti - Interior Photography, Lighting, GlassNo-Wall Apartment / RDTH architekti - Interior Photography, Wood, Sofa, LightingNo-Wall Apartment / RDTH architekti - Interior Photography, Lighting, GlassNo-Wall Apartment / RDTH architekti - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Apartment Interiors
Prague, Czechia
  • Architects: RDTH architekti
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  101
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Filip Beránek
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  JUNG, USM, ISAN, Mramorit, Mutina, Philips Hue, String, Togo designed by Michael Ducaroy for Ligne Roset , Tres
  • Author: René Dlesk, Tamara Kolaříková
  • Design Team: Kristián Vnučko, Kristýna Kopecká
  • City: Prague
  • Country: Czechia
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No-Wall Apartment / RDTH architekti - Interior Photography, Lighting, Glass
© Filip Beránek

Text description provided by the architects. Removing almost all the walls and doors from an apartment would be foolish, unacceptable, or simply absurd for most people. It would mean losing the opportunity to close off and cut off from the outside world, at least for a while.

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Cite: "No-Wall Apartment / RDTH architekti" 06 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041217/no-wall-apartment-rdth-architekti> ISSN 0719-8884

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