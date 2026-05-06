No-Wall Apartment / RDTH architekti

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Apartment Interiors • Prague, Czechia Architects: RDTH architekti

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 101 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Filip Beránek

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project JUNG USM ISAN , Mramorit , Mutina , Philips Hue , String , Togo designed by Michael Ducaroy for Ligne Roset , Tres Manufacturers:

Category: Apartment Interiors

Author: René Dlesk, Tamara Kolaříková

Design Team: Kristián Vnučko, Kristýna Kopecká

City: Prague

Country: Czechia

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Text description provided by the architects. Removing almost all the walls and doors from an apartment would be foolish, unacceptable, or simply absurd for most people. It would mean losing the opportunity to close off and cut off from the outside world, at least for a while.