Yunju Roast Meat Restaurant / LUKSTUDIO

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Guangzhou, China
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Architects: LUKSTUDIO
- Area: 103 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:ten visions studio
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Lead Architects: Christina Luk
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- Category: Restaurants & Bars, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
- Design Team: Yu Weifeng, Wang Qiantian, Anna Jia, Yan Ruizhuo
- Clients: Yunju Roast Meat (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd.
- Lighting Consultant: Fangfang Studio
- Structure Consultant: Miao Jianbo
- Contractor: Guangzhou Weilin Creative Display Co., Ltd.
- Prop Fabrication: Guangzhou Weilin Creative Display Co., Ltd.
- City: Guangzhou
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Roast meats or siu mei, with their lacquered red sheen and sweet–savory profile, are a classic of Cantonese cuisine and part of the everyday memory of Guangdong cities. Yet in public perception, roast meat shops are often associated with limited space, modest environments, and fast consumption, leaving little room for social interaction.