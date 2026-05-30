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Yunju Roast Meat Restaurant / LUKSTUDIO

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Yunju Roast Meat Restaurant / LUKSTUDIO - Exterior PhotographyYunju Roast Meat Restaurant / LUKSTUDIO - Image 3 of 24Yunju Roast Meat Restaurant / LUKSTUDIO - Interior Photography, LightingYunju Roast Meat Restaurant / LUKSTUDIO - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, GlassYunju Roast Meat Restaurant / LUKSTUDIO - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Restaurants & Bars, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Guangzhou, China
  • Architects: LUKSTUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  103
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:ten visions studio
  • Lead Architects: Christina Luk
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Yunju Roast Meat Restaurant / LUKSTUDIO - Exterior Photography
© ten visions studio

Text description provided by the architects. Roast meats or siu mei, with their lacquered red sheen and sweet–savory profile, are a classic of Cantonese cuisine and part of the everyday memory of Guangdong cities. Yet in public perception, roast meat shops are often associated with limited space, modest environments, and fast consumption, leaving little room for social interaction.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsChina
Cite: "Yunju Roast Meat Restaurant / LUKSTUDIO" 30 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041192/yunju-roast-meat-restaurant-lukstudio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© ten visions studio

运桔烧腊餐厅 / Lukstudio 芝作室

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