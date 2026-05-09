The Spatial Continuum / Abin Design Studio

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Kolkata, India
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Architects: Abin Design Studio
- Area: 605 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Manan Surti Photography
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- Category: Offices Interiors
- Design Team: Abin Chaudhuri, Pratishi Parekh, Priyanjana Das, Somendra Muhale, Jibendra Basak, Partha Ghoshal, Amit Kumar Sonar
- City: Kolkata
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Rooted in calm, the office translates the ethos of minimalism into a warm, human-centered workspace. Designed for a forward-looking developer company, the project reflects a desire for clarity, focus, and balance — qualities that resonate with both the culture of the organization and the everyday needs of its people.