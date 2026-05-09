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The Spatial Continuum / Abin Design Studio

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The Spatial Continuum / Abin Design Studio - Interior Photography, ChairThe Spatial Continuum / Abin Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Chair, LightingThe Spatial Continuum / Abin Design Studio - Interior Photography, BedroomThe Spatial Continuum / Abin Design Studio - Image 2 of 22The Spatial Continuum / Abin Design Studio - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Offices Interiors
Kolkata, India
  • Design Team: Abin Chaudhuri, Pratishi Parekh, Priyanjana Das, Somendra Muhale, Jibendra Basak, Partha Ghoshal, Amit Kumar Sonar
  • City: Kolkata
  • Country: India
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The Spatial Continuum / Abin Design Studio - Interior Photography, Wood
© Manan Surti Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Rooted in calm, the office translates the ethos of minimalism into a warm, human-centered workspace. Designed for a forward-looking developer company, the project reflects a desire for clarity, focus, and balance — qualities that resonate with both the culture of the organization and the everyday needs of its people.

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Abin Design Studio
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WoodStone

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Cite: "The Spatial Continuum / Abin Design Studio" 09 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041159/the-spatial-continuum-abin-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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