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Villa 68 / MAS Architecture Workshop

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Villa 68 / MAS Architecture Workshop - Image 2 of 33Villa 68 / MAS Architecture Workshop - Interior PhotographyVilla 68 / MAS Architecture Workshop - Interior PhotographyVilla 68 / MAS Architecture Workshop - Image 5 of 33Villa 68 / MAS Architecture Workshop - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Architects: MAS Architecture Workshop
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Wuyhoang Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Grohe, Handecor Furniture, YKK Aluminum door & glass wall
  • Lead Architects: Nguyen Cong Thanh
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Le Tinh Tam, Nguyen Huu Phuoc, Tran Do Quang Huy
  • Technical Team: Cao Dinh Giang, Nguyen Anh Khoa
  • Project Management: M - Inspired
  • City: Ho Chi Minh City
  • Country: Vietnam
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Villa 68 / MAS Architecture Workshop - Image 6 of 33
© Wuyhoang Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The Villa 68 is located in a new urban area in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. It originated from the needs of a young family wishing to settle in the city while ensuring privacy, convenience, and an open living environment. The 500m² plot of land is situated at a road intersection, surrounded by planned large apartment buildings and public amenities. Although access to the house is convenient from multiple directions, creating privacy, avoiding noise pollution, and personalizing the interior presents a significant challenge.

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Cite: "Villa 68 / MAS Architecture Workshop" 04 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041138/villa-68-mas-architecture-workshop> ISSN 0719-8884

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