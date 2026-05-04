Villa 68 / MAS Architecture Workshop

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Architects: MAS Architecture Workshop
- Area: 500 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Wuyhoang Studio
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Manufacturers: Grohe, Handecor Furniture, YKK Aluminum door & glass wall
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Lead Architects: Nguyen Cong Thanh
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Text description provided by the architects. The Villa 68 is located in a new urban area in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. It originated from the needs of a young family wishing to settle in the city while ensuring privacy, convenience, and an open living environment. The 500m² plot of land is situated at a road intersection, surrounded by planned large apartment buildings and public amenities. Although access to the house is convenient from multiple directions, creating privacy, avoiding noise pollution, and personalizing the interior presents a significant challenge.