Villa 68 / MAS Architecture Workshop

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Houses • Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Architects: MAS Architecture Workshop

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 500 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Wuyhoang Studio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Grohe Handecor Furniture , YKK Aluminum door & glass wall Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Nguyen Cong Thanh

Category: Houses

Design Team: Le Tinh Tam, Nguyen Huu Phuoc, Tran Do Quang Huy

Technical Team: Cao Dinh Giang, Nguyen Anh Khoa

Project Management: M - Inspired

City: Ho Chi Minh City

Country: Vietnam

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Text description provided by the architects. The Villa 68 is located in a new urban area in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. It originated from the needs of a young family wishing to settle in the city while ensuring privacy, convenience, and an open living environment. The 500m² plot of land is situated at a road intersection, surrounded by planned large apartment buildings and public amenities. Although access to the house is convenient from multiple directions, creating privacy, avoiding noise pollution, and personalizing the interior presents a significant challenge.