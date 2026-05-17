Xintiandi Dongtaili Mall / Kokaistudios

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Architects: Kokaistudios
- Area: 88600 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:RAWVISION studio
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Lead Architects: Filippo Gabbiani, Andrea Destefanis
- Category: Shopping Centers
- Architecture Design Director: Pietro Peyron
- Architecture Design Manager: Yong Zheng
- Architecture Design Team: Dongyin Li, Tian Lu, Hao Qu, Wenchen, Andrea Antonucci, Chang Liu, Chen Ding, Lang Wang, Pedro Miguel, Wenye Zhu, Hiro Wang, Shuxian Peng, Stella Tao, Min Cheng
- Interior Design Manager: Suzy Zhang
- Interior Design Team: Weixi Gao, Sara Zhang, Shiyuan Wang, Rake Wang, Wan Xiao, Chenyu Huang
- Clients: Shanghai Ruiyongjing Real Estate Development Co., Ltd
- City: Shanghai
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. XINTIANDI DONGTAILI: Revitalizing Urban Memory Through Contemporary Design. XINTIANDI DONGTAILI marks a new chapter in the evolution of one of Shanghai's most iconic neighborhoods. More than a commercial development, it is a reimagining of urban space: socially engaged, architecturally contextual, and rooted in the vision of a Total Community. Through an integrated approach spanning architecture, interior, and urban strategies, the project cultivates a walkable environment—one that invites daily encounters and a deeper sense of place within the city's landscape.