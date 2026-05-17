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Xintiandi Dongtaili Mall / Kokaistudios

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Xintiandi Dongtaili Mall / Kokaistudios - Exterior PhotographyXintiandi Dongtaili Mall / Kokaistudios - Image 3 of 52Xintiandi Dongtaili Mall / Kokaistudios - Interior Photography, Lighting, GlassXintiandi Dongtaili Mall / Kokaistudios - Interior PhotographyXintiandi Dongtaili Mall / Kokaistudios - More Images+ 47

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Shopping Centers
Shanghai, China
  • Architects: Kokaistudios
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  88600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:RAWVISION studio
  • Lead Architects: Filippo Gabbiani, Andrea Destefanis
  • Category: Shopping Centers
  • Architecture Design Director: Pietro Peyron
  • Architecture Design Manager: Yong Zheng
  • Architecture Design Team: Dongyin Li, Tian Lu, Hao Qu, Wenchen, Andrea Antonucci, Chang Liu, Chen Ding, Lang Wang, Pedro Miguel, Wenye Zhu, Hiro Wang, Shuxian Peng, Stella Tao, Min Cheng
  • Interior Design Manager: Suzy Zhang
  • Interior Design Team: Weixi Gao, Sara Zhang, Shiyuan Wang, Rake Wang, Wan Xiao, Chenyu Huang
  • Clients: Shanghai Ruiyongjing Real Estate Development Co., Ltd
  • City: Shanghai
  • Country: China
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Xintiandi Dongtaili Mall / Kokaistudios - Exterior Photography
© RAWVISION studio

Text description provided by the architects. XINTIANDI DONGTAILI: Revitalizing Urban Memory Through Contemporary Design. XINTIANDI DONGTAILI marks a new chapter in the evolution of one of Shanghai's most iconic neighborhoods. More than a commercial development, it is a reimagining of urban space: socially engaged, architecturally contextual, and rooted in the vision of a Total Community. Through an integrated approach spanning architecture, interior, and urban strategies, the project cultivates a walkable environment—one that invites daily encounters and a deeper sense of place within the city's landscape.

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Cite: "Xintiandi Dongtaili Mall / Kokaistudios" 17 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041122/xintiandi-dongtaili-mall-kokaistudios> ISSN 0719-8884

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