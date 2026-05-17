Xintiandi Dongtaili Mall / Kokaistudios

+ 47

Category: Shopping Centers

Architecture Design Director: Pietro Peyron

Architecture Design Manager: Yong Zheng

Architecture Design Team: Dongyin Li, Tian Lu, Hao Qu, Wenchen, Andrea Antonucci, Chang Liu, Chen Ding, Lang Wang, Pedro Miguel, Wenye Zhu, Hiro Wang, Shuxian Peng, Stella Tao, Min Cheng

Interior Design Manager: Suzy Zhang

Interior Design Team: Weixi Gao, Sara Zhang, Shiyuan Wang, Rake Wang, Wan Xiao, Chenyu Huang

Clients: Shanghai Ruiyongjing Real Estate Development Co., Ltd

City: Shanghai

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. XINTIANDI DONGTAILI: Revitalizing Urban Memory Through Contemporary Design. XINTIANDI DONGTAILI marks a new chapter in the evolution of one of Shanghai's most iconic neighborhoods. More than a commercial development, it is a reimagining of urban space: socially engaged, architecturally contextual, and rooted in the vision of a Total Community. Through an integrated approach spanning architecture, interior, and urban strategies, the project cultivates a walkable environment—one that invites daily encounters and a deeper sense of place within the city's landscape.