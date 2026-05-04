House in Kitano / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates

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Category: Houses

City: Kobe

Country: Japan

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Text description provided by the architects. This project is a residential design in the Kitano area, Kobe. The city of Kobe is defined by its hilly terrain, shaped by the uplift of the Rokko mountain range, resulting in a cityscape of slopes and inclines. Within this topography, the gaze from the mountains toward the sea has long been a characteristic feature of the urban environment, passed down through generations.