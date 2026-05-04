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House in Kitano / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates

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House in Kitano / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates - Exterior Photography, BalconyHouse in Kitano / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates - Interior Photography, Stairs, BalconyHouse in Kitano / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates - Interior Photography, StairsHouse in Kitano / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Lighting, Glass, Handrail, ChairHouse in Kitano / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Kobe, Japan
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House in Kitano / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Toshiyuki Yano

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a residential design in the Kitano area, Kobe. The city of Kobe is defined by its hilly terrain, shaped by the uplift of the Rokko mountain range, resulting in a cityscape of slopes and inclines. Within this topography, the gaze from the mountains toward the sea has long been a characteristic feature of the urban environment, passed down through generations.

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Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates
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Cite: "House in Kitano / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates" 04 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041102/house-in-kitano-tomohiro-hata-architect-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

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