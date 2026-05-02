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Resmile Dental Wellnss / space+craft

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Resmile Dental Wellnss / space+craft - Image 2 of 13Resmile Dental Wellnss / space+craft - Interior Photography, KitchenResmile Dental Wellnss / space+craft - Image 4 of 13Resmile Dental Wellnss / space+craft - Image 5 of 13Resmile Dental Wellnss / space+craft - More Images+ 8

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Clinic, Healthcare Interiors
Bangkok, Thailand
  • Architects: space+craft
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  37
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Panoramic Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  EDL laminates
  • Lead Architects: Noppachai Akayapisud, Sathika Jienjaroonsri
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Resmile Dental Wellnss / space+craft - Image 2 of 13
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Text description provided by the architects. Among the architectural programs most rigidly defined by function, dental clinics rank among the most demanding — bound by hygiene standards, clinical circulation requirements, and the psychological weight patients carry before even stepping through the door. Bangkok-based architecture and interior design studio space+craft confronts these constraints head-on. Within a mere 37 square metres, Resmile Dental Wellness is not simply a clinic. It is a deliberate interrogation of what healthcare architecture can — and should — feel like.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareclinicInterior DesignHealthcare InteriorsThailand
Cite: "Resmile Dental Wellnss / space+craft" 02 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041074/resmile-dental-wellnss-space-plus-craft> ISSN 0719-8884

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