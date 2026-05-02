Resmile Dental Wellnss / space+craft

•
Bangkok, Thailand
-
Architects: space+craft
- Area: 37 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Panoramic Studio
-
Manufacturers: EDL laminates
-
Lead Architects: Noppachai Akayapisud, Sathika Jienjaroonsri
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Clinic, Healthcare Interiors
- City: Bangkok
- Country: Thailand
Text description provided by the architects. Among the architectural programs most rigidly defined by function, dental clinics rank among the most demanding — bound by hygiene standards, clinical circulation requirements, and the psychological weight patients carry before even stepping through the door. Bangkok-based architecture and interior design studio space+craft confronts these constraints head-on. Within a mere 37 square metres, Resmile Dental Wellness is not simply a clinic. It is a deliberate interrogation of what healthcare architecture can — and should — feel like.