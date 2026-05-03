Origin Cafe and Roasters Jax / S.DA

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Architects: S.DA
- Area: 329 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Aylul Studio
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Manufacturers: 101 Copenhagen , GUBI, Nova Color , Sanipex Group , The Bowery Company
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Lead Architects: Duaa Abukhalaf
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- Category: Adaptive Reuse, Coffee Shop Interiors
- Technical Team: Hani Troudi
- Design Team: Kshamata Mallur, Humaiz Raafi
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Huda Lighting
- Engineering & Consulting > Services: The Bowery Company
- City: Riyadh
- Country: Saudi Arabia
Text description provided by the architects. Origin Café & Roasters is located within the industrial fabric of JAX District in Diriyah, Riyadh, where a series of iconic warehouses have been repurposed into cultural and creative spaces. The project transforms one of these existing structures into a multi-functional environment that accommodates a café, roastery, and workspace, while maintaining a strong connection to its industrial origins.