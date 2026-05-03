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Origin Cafe and Roasters Jax / S.DA

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Origin Cafe and Roasters Jax / S.DA - Interior Photography, ColumnOrigin Cafe and Roasters Jax / S.DA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, LightingOrigin Cafe and Roasters Jax / S.DA - Interior Photography, BeamOrigin Cafe and Roasters Jax / S.DA - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, ChairOrigin Cafe and Roasters Jax / S.DA - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Adaptive Reuse, Coffee Shop Interiors
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
  • Architects: S.DA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  329
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Aylul Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  101 Copenhagen , GUBI, Nova Color , Sanipex Group , The Bowery Company
  • Lead Architects: Duaa Abukhalaf
  • Technical Team: Hani Troudi
  • Design Team: Kshamata Mallur, Humaiz Raafi
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Huda Lighting
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: The Bowery Company
  • City: Riyadh
  • Country: Saudi Arabia
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Origin Cafe and Roasters Jax / S.DA - Interior Photography, Column
© Aylul Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Origin Café & Roasters is located within the industrial fabric of JAX District in Diriyah, Riyadh, where a series of iconic warehouses have been repurposed into cultural and creative spaces. The project transforms one of these existing structures into a multi-functional environment that accommodates a café, roastery, and workspace, while maintaining a strong connection to its industrial origins.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsSaudi Arabia
Cite: "Origin Cafe and Roasters Jax / S.DA" 03 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041071/origin-cafe-and-roasters-jax> ISSN 0719-8884

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