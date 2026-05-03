Origin Cafe and Roasters Jax / S.DA

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Category: Adaptive Reuse, Coffee Shop Interiors

Technical Team: Hani Troudi

Design Team: Kshamata Mallur, Humaiz Raafi

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Huda Lighting

Engineering & Consulting > Services: The Bowery Company

City: Riyadh

Country: Saudi Arabia

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Text description provided by the architects. Origin Café & Roasters is located within the industrial fabric of JAX District in Diriyah, Riyadh, where a series of iconic warehouses have been repurposed into cultural and creative spaces. The project transforms one of these existing structures into a multi-functional environment that accommodates a café, roastery, and workspace, while maintaining a strong connection to its industrial origins.