Noah's Ark Nursery School / C+S Architects

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Text description provided by the architects. For over three decades, C+S Architects has imagined schools as the piazzas of small towns and villages: civic spaces, open beyond school hours, where education and community life meet. This vision, which helped rewrite the policies schools are designed in Italy, belongs to a broader idea the practice calls Future Heritage — an architecture where memory, ecology, and public life are held together and carried forward, with the school planted as a civic seed from which community can grow.