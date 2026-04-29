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Noah's Ark Nursery School / C+S Architects

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Noah's Ark Nursery School / C+S Architects - Interior PhotographyNoah's Ark Nursery School / C+S Architects - Exterior Photography, Glass, BeamNoah's Ark Nursery School / C+S Architects - Image 4 of 35Noah's Ark Nursery School / C+S Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, GlassNoah's Ark Nursery School / C+S Architects - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Schools, Day Care
Alzano Lombardo, Italy
  • Category: Schools, Day Care
  • Head Designers And Design Guardianship: Carlo Cappai, Maria Alessandra Segantini, C+S ARCHITECTS
  • Client: Municipality of Alzano Lombardo
  • Awards: Taipei Design Award 2025, Gold, Architecture MasterPrize 2025, Winner, Paris Design Award 2025, Winner, IDAwards 2025, Winner, WGA Design Awards 2025, Winner, GPDP Design Awards 2025, Winner, Built Design Awards 2025, Winner, Taiwan Design Award 2025, A+ Design Awards 2025, Special Mention, Createurs Design Award 2025, Nominee
  • Health And Safety: Studio Capitanio Architetti
  • Local Coordination: Studio Capitanio Architetti
  • Geology: CASTALDIA
  • City: Alzano Lombardo
  • Country: Italy
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Noah's Ark Nursery School / C+S Architects - Image 6 of 35
© Alessandra Bello

Text description provided by the architects. For over three decades, C+S Architects has imagined schools as the piazzas of small towns and villages: civic spaces, open beyond school hours, where education and community life meet. This vision, which helped rewrite the policies schools are designed in Italy, belongs to a broader idea the practice calls Future Heritage — an architecture where memory, ecology, and public life are held together and carried forward, with the school planted as a civic seed from which community can grow.

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Cite: "Noah's Ark Nursery School / C+S Architects" 29 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041014/noahs-ark-nursery-school-c-plus-s-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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