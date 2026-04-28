Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. A Place in the Country / Studio Ben Allen

A Place in the Country / Studio Ben Allen

Save

A Place in the Country / Studio Ben Allen - Exterior Photography, Door, GardenA Place in the Country / Studio Ben Allen - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Wood, LightingA Place in the Country / Studio Ben Allen - Interior Photography, WoodA Place in the Country / Studio Ben Allen - Interior Photography, GardenA Place in the Country / Studio Ben Allen - More Images+ 40

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Kent, United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
A Place in the Country / Studio Ben Allen - Exterior Photography, Door, Garden
© French + Tye

Text description provided by the architects. In the entrance hall, visitors are met with a view of the stairs. The original setting out of the stairs was retained, but it was rebuilt in solid oak with the addition of sweeping, wider steps at the bottom to give a more generous approach. A small internal opening provides a snapshot view through the living room to the conservatory. Crossing the entrance hall, visitors are presented with an axial view through the library to the dining hall and kitchen. As they move along this axis, they pass into the cocktail library, a new space formed by the reconfigured circulation and at the new heart of the house. Shelves and seating areas are carved from an oblong or pill-shaped form. The materials are solid and veneer oak, naturally finished or washed with a blue stain on the inner curved surfaces. In one corner, a cocktail cabinet, concealed within the curved walls, gives the space the function of an entertainment space for the sociable owners. From this centre point is an axial view of the conservatory through the living room with the landscape beyond, framed by the library doors.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio Ben Allen
Office

Materials

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited Kingdom

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited Kingdom
Cite: "A Place in the Country / Studio Ben Allen" 28 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040974/a-place-in-the-country-studio-ben-allen> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags