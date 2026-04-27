TN House / IDIN Architects

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Architects: IDIN Architects
- Area: 640 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:DOF Sky|Ground
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Manufacturers: Aluzat, Lamptitude, Ligman, Luxteel
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Text description provided by the architects. TN House is a two-story residence designed for a couple with a passion for art and a lifestyle that often includes hosting friends and social gatherings at home. Located on a corner plot in the city, the design takes its main concept from creating connections between interior and exterior spaces, allowing the house to adapt flexibly to different activities.