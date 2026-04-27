TN House / IDIN Architects

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Houses • Bangkok, Thailand Architects: IDIN Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 640 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: DOF Sky|Ground

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Aluzat , Lamptitude , Ligman , Luxteel

Category: Houses

Interior Design: SEIZEtheDAY STUDIO Co., LTD

Landscape Architecture: Pergolar Co., Ltd.

City: Bangkok

Country: Thailand

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Text description provided by the architects. TN House is a two-story residence designed for a couple with a passion for art and a lifestyle that often includes hosting friends and social gatherings at home. Located on a corner plot in the city, the design takes its main concept from creating connections between interior and exterior spaces, allowing the house to adapt flexibly to different activities.