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TN House / IDIN Architects

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TN House / IDIN Architects - Image 10 of 35TN House / IDIN Architects - Image 2 of 35TN House / IDIN Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Chair, Lighting, GlassTN House / IDIN Architects - Exterior PhotographyTN House / IDIN Architects - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Bangkok, Thailand
  • Architects: IDIN Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  640
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:DOF Sky|Ground
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Aluzat, Lamptitude, Ligman, Luxteel
  • Category: Houses
  • Interior Design: SEIZEtheDAY STUDIO Co., LTD
  • Landscape Architecture: Pergolar Co., Ltd.
  • City: Bangkok
  • Country: Thailand
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TN House / IDIN Architects - Image 5 of 35
© DOF Sky|Ground

Text description provided by the architects. TN House is a two-story residence designed for a couple with a passion for art and a lifestyle that often includes hosting friends and social gatherings at home. Located on a corner plot in the city, the design takes its main concept from creating connections between interior and exterior spaces, allowing the house to adapt flexibly to different activities.

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Cite: "TN House / IDIN Architects" 27 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040950/tn-house-idin-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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