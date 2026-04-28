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Ramsden House / James Harbard Architects

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Ramsden House / James Harbard Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Door, GlassRamsden House / James Harbard Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, ChairRamsden House / James Harbard Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Countertop, KitchenRamsden House / James Harbard Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Sofa, Lighting, Table, ChairRamsden House / James Harbard Architects - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
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Victoria, Australia
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Ramsden House / James Harbard Architects - Interior Photography, Fence
© Pier Carthew

Text description provided by the architects. Ramsden is a home for a young family assembled from fragments of memory. The design was heavily influenced by The Rings of Saturn by W. G. Sebald, a reflective travelogue with no conventional plot, yet densely layered with personal and international histories. The work reveals the complexity and disorder inherent in individual relationships to history, culture, and the past.

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James Harbard Architects
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WoodSteelBrick

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Cite: "Ramsden House / James Harbard Architects" 28 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040935/ramsden-house-james-harbard-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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