Ramsden House / James Harbard Architects

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Architects: James Harbard Architects
- Area: 250 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Pier Carthew
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Lead Architects: James Harbard
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- Category: Houses
- Engineer: Clive Steele Partners
- Styling: House of Paule
- City: Victoria
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. Ramsden is a home for a young family assembled from fragments of memory. The design was heavily influenced by The Rings of Saturn by W. G. Sebald, a reflective travelogue with no conventional plot, yet densely layered with personal and international histories. The work reveals the complexity and disorder inherent in individual relationships to history, culture, and the past.