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Bhoon+ House / Anonym

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Bhoon+ House / Anonym - Image 2 of 29Bhoon+ House / Anonym - Interior PhotographyBhoon+ House / Anonym - Interior PhotographyBhoon+ House / Anonym - Image 5 of 29Bhoon+ House / Anonym - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Bangkok, Thailand
  • Architects: Anonym
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:DOF SKYGROUND, Soopakorn Srisakul
  • Lead Architects: Phongphat Ueasangkhomset
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Text description provided by the architects. This 376-square-meter plot was once simply a green lawn, not a space actively used so much as one appreciated from a distance, offering a restful patch of green for the eye. That changed when the son got married and started a family of his own. The land soon revealed itself as an ideal site for a new house, one that would allow the family to remain close while granting the younger household a greater sense of privacy. At the same time, the lawn was transformed into a courtyard to be shared between the new house and the original home.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThailand
Cite: "Bhoon+ House / Anonym" 06 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040934/bhoon-plus-house-anonym> ISSN 0719-8884

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