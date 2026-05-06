Bhoon+ House / Anonym

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Text description provided by the architects. This 376-square-meter plot was once simply a green lawn, not a space actively used so much as one appreciated from a distance, offering a restful patch of green for the eye. That changed when the son got married and started a family of his own. The land soon revealed itself as an ideal site for a new house, one that would allow the family to remain close while granting the younger household a greater sense of privacy. At the same time, the lawn was transformed into a courtyard to be shared between the new house and the original home.