The Terrace House / S.O.S Architects

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Category: Houses

Lead Team: Chaikla Dangboon

Design Team: Kittiyanee Treearayapong

Technical Team: Chaiwat Kaewkam, Creative Design, Rungkit Charoenwat

Architecture Offices: S.O.S Architects

General Contractor: Creative Design

City: Chiang Mai

Country: Thailand

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Text description provided by the architects. The Terrace House began with a simple question: if a household consists of only two people and a dog, how should a home be organized to truly support their way of living? Rather than following the conventional model of a family house, the project defines itself through shared living spaces and a generous upper terrace that becomes the center of everyday life.