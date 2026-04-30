The Terrace House / S.O.S Architects

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Architects: S.O.S Architects
- Area: 285 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Rungkit Charoenwat
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Lead Architects: Chaikla Dangboon
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Text description provided by the architects. The Terrace House began with a simple question: if a household consists of only two people and a dog, how should a home be organized to truly support their way of living? Rather than following the conventional model of a family house, the project defines itself through shared living spaces and a generous upper terrace that becomes the center of everyday life.