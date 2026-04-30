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The Terrace House / S.O.S Architects

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The Terrace House / S.O.S Architects - Exterior Photography, Concrete, BalconyThe Terrace House / S.O.S Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting, Countertop, KitchenThe Terrace House / S.O.S Architects - Image 4 of 35The Terrace House / S.O.S Architects - Image 5 of 35The Terrace House / S.O.S Architects - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Chiang Mai, Thailand
  • Architects: S.O.S Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  285
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rungkit Charoenwat
  • Lead Architects: Chaikla Dangboon
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Chaikla Dangboon
  • Design Team: Kittiyanee Treearayapong
  • Technical Team: Chaiwat Kaewkam, Creative Design, Rungkit Charoenwat
  • Architecture Offices: S.O.S Architects
  • General Contractor: Creative Design
  • City: Chiang Mai
  • Country: Thailand
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The Terrace House / S.O.S Architects - Exterior Photography
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Text description provided by the architects. The Terrace House began with a simple question: if a household consists of only two people and a dog, how should a home be organized to truly support their way of living? Rather than following the conventional model of a family house, the project defines itself through shared living spaces and a generous upper terrace that becomes the center of everyday life.

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Cite: "The Terrace House / S.O.S Architects" 30 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040900/the-terrace-house-sos-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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