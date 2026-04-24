O16 House / studiokian

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Houses • Jakarta, Indonesia Architects: studiokian

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 580 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Ernest Theofilus

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Bottega Artisan , Dulux , Kohler , Simon , Solid Stone , VNB

Lead Architects: Kalvin Widjaja, Dian Indah

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Kalvin Widjaja, Dian Indah

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Indra Structural Works

General Contractor: Inkland

City: Jakarta

Country: Indonesia

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Text description provided by the architects. Starting from a desire to blend a unique, tropical, and private sanctuary for a house, comes a dwelling that welcomes the user to indulge in natural elements, both man-made and contextual. O16 is located in a gateless complex with a corner site that overlooks a basketball park and the complex perimeter boundary. The house has a secluded feeling with views and a row of eternal greenery that is provided by the surroundings, thus making the 2nd floor of the house basically undisturbed in terms of views.