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O16 House / studiokian

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O16 House / studiokian - Exterior PhotographyO16 House / studiokian - Exterior Photography, CourtyardO16 House / studiokian - Image 4 of 18O16 House / studiokian - Interior Photography, Living RoomO16 House / studiokian - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Architects: studiokian
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  580
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ernest Theofilus
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bottega Artisan, Dulux, Kohler, Simon, Solid Stone, VNB
  • Lead Architects: Kalvin Widjaja, Dian Indah
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Kalvin Widjaja, Dian Indah
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Indra Structural Works
  • General Contractor: Inkland
  • City: Jakarta
  • Country: Indonesia
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O16 House / studiokian - Exterior Photography
© Ernest Theofilus

Text description provided by the architects. Starting from a desire to blend a unique, tropical, and private sanctuary for a house, comes a dwelling that welcomes the user to indulge in natural elements, both man-made and contextual. O16 is located in a gateless complex with a corner site that overlooks a basketball park and the complex perimeter boundary. The house has a secluded feeling with views and a row of eternal greenery that is provided by the surroundings, thus making the 2nd floor of the house basically undisturbed in terms of views.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "O16 House / studiokian" 24 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040896/o16-house> ISSN 0719-8884

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