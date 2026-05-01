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Bot-House / SON Architecture

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Bot-House / SON Architecture - Image 2 of 23Bot-House / SON Architecture - Image 3 of 23Bot-House / SON Architecture - Image 4 of 23Bot-House / SON Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, BalconyBot-House / SON Architecture - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
San Ġwann, Malta
  • Architects: SON Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  750
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Julian Vassallo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Fino , JSD Group, Micallef Pool, R.Lautier, Rado Flooring, Saint Anthony WW
  • Lead Architects: Mark Peregin, Mark Sullivan
  • Structures: MA Architects
  • Main Contractor: Rite-Decor
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Bot-House / SON Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Balcony
© Julian Vassallo

Text description provided by the architects. Bot-House is a family home whose spine is a 25-metre pool, and whose heart is a giant light-well of perfectly round and centered glass plates. A client-couple committed to the proliferation of early education spaces on the islands approached the architects with a pre-owned site and a desire to convert it into a family home. Previously used as a kindergarten, the plot abutted an industrial estate. Its proximity to industrial space seemingly blighted its potential as a desirable home, but its owners were resolute in conversion.

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Cite: "Bot-House / SON Architecture" 01 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040883/bot-house-son-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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