Bot-House / SON Architecture

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Category: Houses

City: San Ġwann

Country: Malta

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Text description provided by the architects. Bot-House is a family home whose spine is a 25-metre pool, and whose heart is a giant light-well of perfectly round and centered glass plates. A client-couple committed to the proliferation of early education spaces on the islands approached the architects with a pre-owned site and a desire to convert it into a family home. Previously used as a kindergarten, the plot abutted an industrial estate. Its proximity to industrial space seemingly blighted its potential as a desirable home, but its owners were resolute in conversion.