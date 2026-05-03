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The Dryer Workshop / Atelier dmb

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The Dryer Workshop / Atelier dmb - Image 2 of 20The Dryer Workshop / Atelier dmb - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, ConcreteThe Dryer Workshop / Atelier dmb - Image 4 of 20The Dryer Workshop / Atelier dmb - Interior Photography, Brick, Concrete, BeamThe Dryer Workshop / Atelier dmb - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
University, Renovation
Debrecen, Hungary
  • Architects: Atelier dmb
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:György Palkó, András Weiszkopf
  • Lead Architects: Balázs Falvai, Márton Nagy, Dávid Török
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The Dryer Workshop / Atelier dmb - Image 2 of 20
© György Palkó

Text description provided by the architects. The project creates an incubator house for the Department of Architecture, University of Debrecen by renovating a dilapidated building. The bricoleur's attentiveness to the existing structure is in every detail – exposed surfaces, courtyard roof, evoking the old leather-drying space of the building.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityRefurbishmentRenovationHungary
Cite: "The Dryer Workshop / Atelier dmb" 03 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040867/the-dryer-workshop-atelier-dmb> ISSN 0719-8884

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