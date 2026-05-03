The Dryer Workshop / Atelier dmb

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Debrecen, Hungary
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Architects: Atelier dmb
- Area: 400 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:György Palkó, András Weiszkopf
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Lead Architects: Balázs Falvai, Márton Nagy, Dávid Török
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- Category: University, Renovation
- Lead Team: Balázs Falvai
- Design Team: Dóra Szuszik, Tamás Zsirnamenszki, Éva Zbisko, Marcell Korhán, Csaba Riczu, Angéla Soltész, Julianna Skrabák
- City: Debrecen
- Country: Hungary
Text description provided by the architects. The project creates an incubator house for the Department of Architecture, University of Debrecen by renovating a dilapidated building. The bricoleur's attentiveness to the existing structure is in every detail – exposed surfaces, courtyard roof, evoking the old leather-drying space of the building.