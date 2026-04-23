Shell Book Pavilion / LUO studio

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Origin: A Response to a Familiar Place — Xiangyun Town is not an unfamiliar place. Since it is close by, there were many occasions in the past to come here with my child. The earliest impressions of the place were, on the one hand, the many art installations in its public plaza areas, and on the other hand, its friendliness toward children and the community, with spaces for play and pause. Therefore, being invited this time to design and build a community book pavilion in the plaza felt more like returning to a place once encountered in everyday life and responding once again to the question of what kind of public space is truly needed here.