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Accra Studio / Adjaye Associates

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Accra Studio / Adjaye Associates - Exterior Photography
© Mutahi Chiira

Accra Studio / Adjaye Associates - Exterior PhotographyAccra Studio / Adjaye Associates - Image 3 of 49Accra Studio / Adjaye Associates - Image 4 of 49Accra Studio / Adjaye Associates - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, LightingAccra Studio / Adjaye Associates - More Images+ 44

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Offices, Offices Interiors
Accra, Ghana
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Save this picture!
Accra Studio / Adjaye Associates - Exterior Photography
© Mutahi Chiira

Text description provided by the architects. Grounded in earth and shaped by light, the building dissolves the boundaries of the conventional office, creating a workplace that is at once social, climatic and deeply connected to its surroundings.   David Adjaye

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Adjaye Associates
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GlassConcrete

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GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesInterior DesignOffices InteriorsGhana
Cite: "Accra Studio / Adjaye Associates" 23 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040821/accra-studio-adjaye-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

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