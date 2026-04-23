Accra Studio / Adjaye Associates

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Accra, Ghana
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Architects: Adjaye Associates
- Area: 1300 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Mutahi Chiira
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More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Offices, Offices Interiors
- Rammed Earth Consultant: Hive earth, Baycons Engineering Limited
- Wood Cladding: SD Property solutions Ltd
- City: Accra
- Country: Ghana
Text description provided by the architects. Grounded in earth and shaped by light, the building dissolves the boundaries of the conventional office, creating a workplace that is at once social, climatic and deeply connected to its surroundings. David Adjaye