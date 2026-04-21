Newhouse Building Replacement / Miller Hull Partnership

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Text description provided by the architects. The Newhouse Replacement Building (Newhouse) redefines the intersection of history and progress on Washington State's historic Capitol Campus, creating a civic workplace where past meets present, state meets citizenry, and place meets policy. Designed by The Miller Hull Partnership as part of the Legislative Campus Modernization (LCM) initiative, the new structure honors the campus's architectural legacy and historic significance while integrating contemporary sustainability, ecological stewardship, and functional efficiency to serve the state for generations.