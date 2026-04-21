Newhouse Building Replacement / Miller Hull Partnership

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Architects: Miller Hull Partnership
- Area: 59000 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Lara Swimmer Photography
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Manufacturers: Assa Abloy, Bega, BOK Modern, Bosch, Carlisle, Cascadia, CoreBrace, DeaMor, DowelLam, Elkay, FSorb, Forbo, Guardian, Kawneer, Kohler, Luminii, McClean Iron Works, Miller Knoll, Modern Forms, Modernus, +6
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- Engineering & Consulting > Other: 4EA Building Science, Hohbach-Lewin, Mayer Reed, The Greenbusch Group, Heffron Transportation, Pielow Consulting, JMB Consulting Group, BuildingWork
- General Contractor : Hoffman Construction Company
- City: Olympia
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. The Newhouse Replacement Building (Newhouse) redefines the intersection of history and progress on Washington State's historic Capitol Campus, creating a civic workplace where past meets present, state meets citizenry, and place meets policy. Designed by The Miller Hull Partnership as part of the Legislative Campus Modernization (LCM) initiative, the new structure honors the campus's architectural legacy and historic significance while integrating contemporary sustainability, ecological stewardship, and functional efficiency to serve the state for generations.