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Newhouse Building Replacement / Miller Hull Partnership

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  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Public Architecture, Other Public Administration Buildings
Olympia, United States
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Newhouse Building Replacement / Miller Hull Partnership - Image 12 of 41
© Lara Swimmer Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The Newhouse Replacement Building (Newhouse) redefines the intersection of history and progress on Washington State's historic Capitol Campus, creating a civic workplace where past meets present, state meets citizenry, and place meets policy. Designed by The Miller Hull Partnership as part of the Legislative Campus Modernization (LCM) initiative, the new structure honors the campus's architectural legacy and historic significance while integrating contemporary sustainability, ecological stewardship, and functional efficiency to serve the state for generations.

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Miller Hull Partnership
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Cite: "Newhouse Building Replacement / Miller Hull Partnership" 21 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040816/newhouse-building-replacement-miller-hull-partnership> ISSN 0719-8884

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