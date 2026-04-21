Goethe-Institut Sénégal / Kéré Architecture

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Category: Cultural Architecture

Architect: Kéré Architecture, Diébédo Francis Kéré

Project Architects: Jaime Herraiz Martínez, Andrea Maretto

Contributors: Fabiola Büchele, Léon Bührer, Javier Mola Cardenes, Linda Franken, Juan Carlos Zapata

Collaborators: Worofila, André Poretti, Delta Ingenieurs Conseils, Dial Consulting, Scat Internationale s.a., Elementerre, Matthias Middelkamp

Client: Goethe Institut e.V.

City: Dakar

Country: Senegal

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Text description provided by the architects. Active worldwide for more than 75 years, the Goethe-Institut commissioned a purpose-built space from concept to construction for the first time in its history. As one of its main hubs in West Africa, the choice of Kéré Architecture reflects Goethe-Institut Dakar's ambition to define what cultural exchange looks like in the 21st century.