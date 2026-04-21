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Goethe-Institut Sénégal / Kéré Architecture

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Goethe-Institut Sénégal / Kéré Architecture - Interior Photography, StairsGoethe-Institut Sénégal / Kéré Architecture - Interior PhotographyGoethe-Institut Sénégal / Kéré Architecture - Exterior Photography, BrickGoethe-Institut Sénégal / Kéré Architecture - Exterior Photography, CourtyardGoethe-Institut Sénégal / Kéré Architecture - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Cultural Architecture
Dakar, Senegal
  • Architect: Kéré Architecture, Diébédo Francis Kéré
  • Project Architects: Jaime Herraiz Martínez, Andrea Maretto
  • Contributors: Fabiola Büchele, Léon Bührer, Javier Mola Cardenes, Linda Franken, Juan Carlos Zapata
  • Collaborators: Worofila, André Poretti, Delta Ingenieurs Conseils, Dial Consulting, Scat Internationale s.a., Elementerre, Matthias Middelkamp
  • Client: Goethe Institut e.V.
  • City: Dakar
  • Country: Senegal
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Text description provided by the architects. Active worldwide for more than 75 years, the Goethe-Institut commissioned a purpose-built space from concept to construction for the first time in its history. As one of its main hubs in West Africa, the choice of Kéré Architecture reflects Goethe-Institut Dakar's ambition to define what cultural exchange looks like in the 21st century.

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Goethe-Institut Sénégal / Kéré Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Jean-Baptiste Joire, courtesy of Goethe-Institut Dakar
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Cite: "Goethe-Institut Sénégal / Kéré Architecture " 21 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040794/goethe-institut-senegal-kere-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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