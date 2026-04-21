Nanhai Dali "Yanbu 1432" Yanbu Grain Processing Plant & Distillery Renovation / Atelier cnS

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Foshan, China
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Architects: Atelier cnS
- Area: 24410 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Siming Wu
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- Category: Renovation, Commercial Architecture
- Design Direction: Zhu Zhiyuan, Song Gang, Zhong Guanqiu
- Project Director: Hairui Lin, Huang Wenxuan
- Design Team: uan Xuqian, Li Peijia, Zhu Kaiyao, Zhao Hang, Lin Dongyan, Cai Yaqian, Frank Ouyang (Intern)
- Construction Drawings: Atelier cnS-S&C design, Shengyi Architecture Design Studio, Tianyuanji Design Studio (Landscape)
- Construction Contractor: Foshan Urban Construction Engineering Co., Ltd. (Grain Processing Plant); Guangdong Yangyi Construction Co., Ltd. (Distillery)
- City: Foshan
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Once a typical Pearl River Delta industrial town, Dali (Nanhai District) neglected human-centered public life amid rapid development. With the Qiandeng Lake axis extension, it transforms into a livable city, unlocking public space in dense fabric. The Yongping Warehouses project, in Yanbu Old Dragon 1432 Zone along Huadi River, revives obsolete riverside warehouses—once part of the Guangzhou-Foshan thoroughfare's trade heritage—into a vital waterfront public space.