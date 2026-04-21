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  5. Nanhai Dali "Yanbu 1432" Yanbu Grain Processing Plant & Distillery Renovation / Atelier cnS

Nanhai Dali "Yanbu 1432" Yanbu Grain Processing Plant & Distillery Renovation / Atelier cnS

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Nanhai Dali "Yanbu 1432" Yanbu Grain Processing Plant & Distillery Renovation / Atelier cnS - Exterior Photography, FacadeNanhai Dali "Yanbu 1432" Yanbu Grain Processing Plant & Distillery Renovation / Atelier cnS - Exterior Photography, Concrete, CourtyardNanhai Dali "Yanbu 1432" Yanbu Grain Processing Plant & Distillery Renovation / Atelier cnS - Exterior Photography, Balcony, ConcreteNanhai Dali "Yanbu 1432" Yanbu Grain Processing Plant & Distillery Renovation / Atelier cnS - Image 5 of 36Nanhai Dali Yanbu 1432 Yanbu Grain Processing Plant & Distillery Renovation / Atelier cnS - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Renovation, Commercial Architecture
Foshan, China
  • Architects: Atelier cnS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  24410
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Siming Wu
  • Design Direction: Zhu Zhiyuan, Song Gang, Zhong Guanqiu
  • Project Director: Hairui Lin, Huang Wenxuan
  • Design Team: uan Xuqian, Li Peijia, Zhu Kaiyao, Zhao Hang, Lin Dongyan, Cai Yaqian, Frank Ouyang (Intern)
  • Construction Drawings: Atelier cnS-S&C design, Shengyi Architecture Design Studio, Tianyuanji Design Studio (Landscape)
  • Construction Contractor: Foshan Urban Construction Engineering Co., Ltd. (Grain Processing Plant); Guangdong Yangyi Construction Co., Ltd. (Distillery)
  • City: Foshan
  • Country: China
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Nanhai Dali "Yanbu 1432" Yanbu Grain Processing Plant & Distillery Renovation / Atelier cnS - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Siming Wu

Text description provided by the architects. Once a typical Pearl River Delta industrial town, Dali (Nanhai District) neglected human-centered public life amid rapid development. With the Qiandeng Lake axis extension, it transforms into a livable city, unlocking public space in dense fabric. The Yongping Warehouses project, in Yanbu Old Dragon 1432 Zone along Huadi River, revives obsolete riverside warehouses—once part of the Guangzhou-Foshan thoroughfare's trade heritage—into a vital waterfront public space.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationCommercial ArchitectureChina
Cite: "Nanhai Dali "Yanbu 1432" Yanbu Grain Processing Plant & Distillery Renovation / Atelier cnS" 21 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040753/nanhai-dali-yanbu-1432-yanbu-grain-processing-plant-and-distillery-renovation-atelier-cns> ISSN 0719-8884

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