Six-Grid House in Osaka / Atelier 405

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Osaka, Japan
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Architects: Atelier 405
- Area: 63 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Shotaro Kaide
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Manufacturers: Cleanup Corporation, DAIKO ELECTRIC CO.,LTD., Lixil Corporation, NAGOYA MOSAIC-TILE CO., LTD. , Nankai Plywood Co., Ltd., Panasonic Electric Works, SK Kaken Co., Ltd., Tajima Roofing Inc.
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Lead Architects: Tatsuya Nishimura
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- Category: Houses, Refurbishment
- City: Osaka
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. This project envisions a dwelling for three family members with different daily rhythms and modes of living, where they can respect one another's presence while gathering freely and informally.