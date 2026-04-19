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Six-Grid House in Osaka / Atelier 405

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Six-Grid House in Osaka / Atelier 405 - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Table, ChairSix-Grid House in Osaka / Atelier 405 - Interior Photography, WoodSix-Grid House in Osaka / Atelier 405 - Image 4 of 24Six-Grid House in Osaka / Atelier 405 - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairSix-Grid House in Osaka / Atelier 405 - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses, Refurbishment
Osaka, Japan
  • Architects: Atelier 405
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  63
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Shotaro Kaide
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cleanup Corporation, DAIKO ELECTRIC CO.,LTD., Lixil Corporation, NAGOYA MOSAIC-TILE CO., LTD. , Nankai Plywood Co., Ltd., Panasonic Electric Works, SK Kaken Co., Ltd., Tajima Roofing Inc.
  • Lead Architects: Tatsuya Nishimura
  • Contractor: Hauss Support Co., Ltd.
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Six-Grid House in Osaka / Atelier 405 - Image 9 of 24
© Shotaro Kaide

Text description provided by the architects. This project envisions a dwelling for three family members with different daily rhythms and modes of living, where they can respect one another's presence while gathering freely and informally.

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Atelier 405
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentJapan

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WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentJapan
Cite: "Six-Grid House in Osaka / Atelier 405" 19 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040695/six-grid-house-in-osaka-atelier-405> ISSN 0719-8884

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