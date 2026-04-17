Cycle&Cycle Stone-oven Bakery Restaurant / Tens Atelier + FANAF

+ 37

Restaurant • Shaoxing, China Architects: FANAF, Tens Atelier

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 420 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: half.half.photography, Ingallery

Category: Restaurant

Interior Design Team: Guo Ankey, Jiao Huimin

Architectural Design Team: Zhong Shaoqiu, Lu Yue, Wu Jiayu, Wu Jingyao

Clients: Cycle&Cycle

Consultants: Li Liang

City: Shaoxing

Country: China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project site is located in the western mountainous area of Shangwang Village, Shaoxing, Zhejiang Province, hidden among bamboo groves and farmlands. The building was originally constructed in the 1970s as a rural auditorium supporting Nixon's visit to China, carrying a distinct historical background. In 2022, Cycle&Cycle acquired the usage rights to the building and commissioned FANAF to carry out renovation and reconstruction. After completing the initial updates to the building and landscape, the project was temporarily put on hold due to overall environmental changes. It was not until 2025, when the brand decided to transform it into a rural stone‑kiln workshop, that the project was restarted, with the interior redesign entrusted to Tens Atelier.