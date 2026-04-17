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Cycle&Cycle Stone-oven Bakery Restaurant / Tens Atelier + FANAF

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Cycle&Cycle Stone-oven Bakery Restaurant / Tens Atelier + FANAF - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodCycle&Cycle Stone-oven Bakery Restaurant / Tens Atelier + FANAF - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, ChairCycle&Cycle Stone-oven Bakery Restaurant / Tens Atelier + FANAF - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, BeamCycle&Cycle Stone-oven Bakery Restaurant / Tens Atelier + FANAF - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodCycle&Cycle Stone-oven Bakery Restaurant / Tens Atelier + FANAF - More Images+ 37

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Restaurant
Shaoxing, China
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Text description provided by the architects. The project site is located in the western mountainous area of Shangwang Village, Shaoxing, Zhejiang Province, hidden among bamboo groves and farmlands. The building was originally constructed in the 1970s as a rural auditorium supporting Nixon's visit to China, carrying a distinct historical background. In 2022, Cycle&Cycle acquired the usage rights to the building and commissioned FANAF to carry out renovation and reconstruction. After completing the initial updates to the building and landscape, the project was temporarily put on hold due to overall environmental changes. It was not until 2025, when the brand decided to transform it into a rural stone‑kiln workshop, that the project was restarted, with the interior redesign entrusted to Tens Atelier.

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Cite: "Cycle&Cycle Stone-oven Bakery Restaurant / Tens Atelier + FANAF" 17 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040694/cycle-and-cycle-stone-oven-bakery-restaurant-tens-atelier-plus-fanaf> ISSN 0719-8884

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