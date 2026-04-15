FN House / Anonym

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Architects: Anonym
- Area: 650 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:DOF SKYGROUND
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Lead Architects: Phongphat Ueasangkhomset
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Text description provided by the architects. Located in a dense residential district of Bangkok, Prachauthit Road, FN House reveals a bold, massive front yet humbly connects with the neighborhood through its materials. The rigid stacking geometric form on the exterior gives bold and noticeable visuals, whilst inside the house is activated by the factor of contrast of its form by having a curved mezzanine balcony as a surprise architectural element. Together with using light tone materials, this creates a pleasant ambience for the premises to blend with the natural existing and surrounding context.