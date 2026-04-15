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FN House / Anonym

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  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Bangkok, Thailand
  • Architects: Anonym
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  650
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:DOF SKYGROUND
  • Lead Architects: Phongphat Ueasangkhomset
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FN House / Anonym - Image 6 of 20
© DOF SKYGROUND

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a dense residential district of Bangkok, Prachauthit Road, FN House reveals a bold, massive front yet humbly connects with the neighborhood through its materials. The rigid stacking geometric form on the exterior gives bold and noticeable visuals, whilst inside the house is activated by the factor of contrast of its form by having a curved mezzanine balcony as a surprise architectural element. Together with using light tone materials, this creates a pleasant ambience for the premises to blend with the natural existing and surrounding context.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThailand
Cite: "FN House / Anonym" 15 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040692/fn-house-anonym> ISSN 0719-8884

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