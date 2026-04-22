Lumen Coffee 1936 / snkh studio

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Yerevan, Armenia
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Architects: snkh studio
- Area: 73 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Daniil Primak
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Manufacturers: Caparol, Euroshin, Kerama Marazzi, Philips
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Lead Architect: Armine Snkhchyan
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- Category: Coffee Shop
- Architect: Ashot Snkhchyan
- Technical Supervisor: Tigran Kharatyan
- General Contractor : Manvel Lulukyan
- Stainless Steel Specialist: Euroshin LLC
- City: Yerevan
- Country: Armenia
Text description provided by the architects. A reversible stainless-steel intervention within Yerevan's oldest preserved interior from the 1930s. Lumen Coffee 1936 revives a former bookstore, revealing the "Oriental Art Nouveau" wooden setting and creating a refined dialogue between heritage and contemporary design.