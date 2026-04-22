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Lumen Coffee 1936 / snkh studio

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Lumen Coffee 1936 / snkh studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Lighting, ChairLumen Coffee 1936 / snkh studio - Image 3 of 25Lumen Coffee 1936 / snkh studio - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair, GlassLumen Coffee 1936 / snkh studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ChairLumen Coffee 1936 / snkh studio - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Coffee Shop
Yerevan, Armenia
  • Architects: snkh studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  73
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Daniil Primak
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Caparol, Euroshin, Kerama Marazzi, Philips
  • Lead Architect: Armine Snkhchyan
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Lumen Coffee 1936 / snkh studio - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Daniil Primak

Text description provided by the architects. A reversible stainless-steel intervention within Yerevan's oldest preserved interior from the 1930s. Lumen Coffee 1936 revives a former bookstore, revealing the "Oriental Art Nouveau" wooden setting and creating a refined dialogue between heritage and contemporary design.

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snkh studio
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WoodSteelConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopArmenia

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WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopArmenia
Cite: "Lumen Coffee 1936 / snkh studio" 22 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040650/lumen-coffee-1936-snkh-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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