Lumen Coffee 1936 / snkh studio

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Coffee Shop • Yerevan, Armenia Architects: snkh studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 73 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Daniil Primak

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Caparol , Euroshin , Kerama Marazzi , Philips

Lead Architect: Armine Snkhchyan

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Text description provided by the architects. A reversible stainless-steel intervention within Yerevan's oldest preserved interior from the 1930s. Lumen Coffee 1936 revives a former bookstore, revealing the "Oriental Art Nouveau" wooden setting and creating a refined dialogue between heritage and contemporary design.