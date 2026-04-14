Vesp House / Story Architecture

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Houses • Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Architects: Story Architecture

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 160 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Quang Dam

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: An Cường , Vietceramics , Đông Phương Alu&Glass (http://dongphuongnk.com/)

Lead Architect: Nguyễn Kava

Category: Houses

Participating Architects: Trần lê Trung, Phạm Như Hà Giang

Construction: Bảo Lộc Construction

City: Ho Chi Minh City

Country: Vietnam

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Text description provided by the architects. The homeowner is a young man, but has a great love for old Vespas. He and his friends often travel on old Vespas throughout the provinces and cities of Vietnam. But then the time came for him to build a house and get married. He confided to the architect that he probably won't travel much anymore, and he will spend more time in the house. He also wants to build a house not only for him and his wife to live in, but also for his parents, grandmother, and younger sister to live with. The idea started from the homeowner's bedroom.