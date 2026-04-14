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Vesp House / Story Architecture

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Vesp House / Story Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, ChairVesp House / Story Architecture - Image 3 of 30Vesp House / Story Architecture - Image 4 of 30Vesp House / Story Architecture - Image 5 of 30Vesp House / Story Architecture - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Architects: Story Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  160
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Quang Dam
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  An Cường, Vietceramics, Đông Phương Alu&Glass (http://dongphuongnk.com/)
  • Lead Architect: Nguyễn Kava
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Vesp House / Story Architecture - Image 7 of 30
© Quang Dam

Text description provided by the architects. The homeowner is a young man, but has a great love for old Vespas. He and his friends often travel on old Vespas throughout the provinces and cities of Vietnam. But then the time came for him to build a house and get married. He confided to the architect that he probably won't travel much anymore, and he will spend more time in the house. He also wants to build a house not only for him and his wife to live in, but also for his parents, grandmother, and younger sister to live with. The idea started from the homeowner's bedroom.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "Vesp House / Story Architecture" 14 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040614/vesp-house-story-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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