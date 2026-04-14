Vesp House / Story Architecture

-
Architects: Story Architecture
- Area: 160 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Quang Dam
-
Manufacturers: An Cường, Vietceramics, Đông Phương Alu&Glass (http://dongphuongnk.com/)
-
Lead Architect: Nguyễn Kava
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. The homeowner is a young man, but has a great love for old Vespas. He and his friends often travel on old Vespas throughout the provinces and cities of Vietnam. But then the time came for him to build a house and get married. He confided to the architect that he probably won't travel much anymore, and he will spend more time in the house. He also wants to build a house not only for him and his wife to live in, but also for his parents, grandmother, and younger sister to live with. The idea started from the homeowner's bedroom.