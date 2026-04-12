Obstetrics in Nanakuma / Yoshitaka Suzuki and Associates

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Architects: Yoshitaka Suzuki and Associates
- Area: 1317 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Toshiyuki Yano, Yoshitaka Suzuki
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Text description provided by the architects. An obstetrics facility in an urban area. Here, we combined the methods listed below to attempt to create a kind of "geography"—a sequence of diverse atmospheres and environments that evoke the sensation of walking through the terrain or the city streets. Through these elements, we aimed to create a place where visitors and residents feel at ease, liberated, comfortable, and supported, with a sense of discovery.