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Obstetrics in Nanakuma / Yoshitaka Suzuki and Associates

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Obstetrics in Nanakuma / Yoshitaka Suzuki and Associates - Interior Photography, GlassObstetrics in Nanakuma / Yoshitaka Suzuki and Associates - Interior Photography, KitchenObstetrics in Nanakuma / Yoshitaka Suzuki and Associates - Image 4 of 39Obstetrics in Nanakuma / Yoshitaka Suzuki and Associates - Interior Photography, GlassObstetrics in Nanakuma / Yoshitaka Suzuki and Associates - More Images+ 34

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Hospital
Fukuoka, Japan
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Obstetrics in Nanakuma / Yoshitaka Suzuki and Associates - Image 7 of 39
© Toshiyuki Yano

Text description provided by the architects. An obstetrics facility in an urban area. Here, we combined the methods listed below to attempt to create a kind of "geography"—a sequence of diverse atmospheres and environments that evoke the sensation of walking through the terrain or the city streets. Through these elements, we aimed to create a place where visitors and residents feel at ease, liberated, comfortable, and supported, with a sense of discovery.

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Yoshitaka Suzuki and Associates
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Cite: "Obstetrics in Nanakuma / Yoshitaka Suzuki and Associates" 12 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040564/obstetrics-in-nanakuma-yoshitaka-suzuki-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

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