Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Lithuania
  5. Trim House / Robert Konieczny + KWK Promes

Trim House / Robert Konieczny + KWK Promes

Save

Trim House / Robert Konieczny + KWK Promes - Image 2 of 28Trim House / Robert Konieczny + KWK Promes - Exterior Photography, ConcreteTrim House / Robert Konieczny + KWK Promes - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, GlassTrim House / Robert Konieczny + KWK Promes - Interior Photography, ConcreteTrim House / Robert Konieczny + KWK Promes - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Vilnius, Lithuania
  • Category: Houses
  • Authors: Robert Konieczny
  • Collaboration: Dorota Skóra, Michał Lisiński, Krzysztof Kobiela, Łukasz Marciniak, Mateusz Białek, Katarzyna Ficek
  • Local Partner: 4 Plius Architects, Donaldas Trainauskas
  • Site Area: 1784 m2
  • Residential Area: 357 m2
  • Warehouse And Technical Area: 189 m2
  • Volume: 1891 m3
  • Investor: prywatny
  • City: Vilnius
  • Country: Lithuania
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Trim House / Robert Konieczny + KWK Promes - Image 2 of 28
© Jakub Certowicz

Text description provided by the architects. In 2016, we were invited—along with several international studios—to take part in a closed competition for a single-family house in one of Vilnius's suburban districts, organized by a private client. This is an area characterized by loose, traditional development, with houses and summer cottages nestled among trees and expansive recreational grounds. On the plot included in the competition, as well as in its surroundings, there were once wooden houses from the interwar period, which have not survived to the present day.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Robert Konieczny
Office
KWK Promes
Office

Materials

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesLithuania

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesLithuania
Cite: "Trim House / Robert Konieczny + KWK Promes" 20 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040560/trim-house-robert-konieczny-plus-kwk-promes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags