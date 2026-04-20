Trim House / Robert Konieczny + KWK Promes

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Category: Houses

Authors: Robert Konieczny

Collaboration: Dorota Skóra, Michał Lisiński, Krzysztof Kobiela, Łukasz Marciniak, Mateusz Białek, Katarzyna Ficek

Local Partner: 4 Plius Architects, Donaldas Trainauskas

Site Area: 1784 m2

Residential Area: 357 m2

Warehouse And Technical Area: 189 m2

Volume: 1891 m3

Investor: prywatny

City: Vilnius

Country: Lithuania

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Text description provided by the architects. In 2016, we were invited—along with several international studios—to take part in a closed competition for a single-family house in one of Vilnius's suburban districts, organized by a private client. This is an area characterized by loose, traditional development, with houses and summer cottages nestled among trees and expansive recreational grounds. On the plot included in the competition, as well as in its surroundings, there were once wooden houses from the interwar period, which have not survived to the present day.