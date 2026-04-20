Trim House / Robert Konieczny + KWK Promes

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Architects: KWK Promes, Robert Konieczny
- Area: 299 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Juliusz Sokołowski, Jakub Certowicz
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- Category: Houses
- Authors: Robert Konieczny
- Collaboration: Dorota Skóra, Michał Lisiński, Krzysztof Kobiela, Łukasz Marciniak, Mateusz Białek, Katarzyna Ficek
- Local Partner: 4 Plius Architects, Donaldas Trainauskas
- Site Area: 1784 m2
- Residential Area: 357 m2
- Warehouse And Technical Area: 189 m2
- Volume: 1891 m3
- Investor: prywatny
- City: Vilnius
- Country: Lithuania
Text description provided by the architects. In 2016, we were invited—along with several international studios—to take part in a closed competition for a single-family house in one of Vilnius's suburban districts, organized by a private client. This is an area characterized by loose, traditional development, with houses and summer cottages nestled among trees and expansive recreational grounds. On the plot included in the competition, as well as in its surroundings, there were once wooden houses from the interwar period, which have not survived to the present day.