Nonhyun 169 / See Architects

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Architects: See Architects
- Area: 520 m²
- Year: 2025
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Lead Architects: Kee Lew
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- Category: Commercial Architecture
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: SDM Partners
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Yousung Engineering
- City: Seoul
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. Located at the intersection of a lively commercial street and a modest residential alley in Seoul's Gangnam district, the site presented a dual character—active and visible yet bound by zoning regulations that restrict the building height to four stories with less FAR than typical commercial areas. This posed a design challenge: how to create a commercial presence that stands out without exceeding the area's formal constraints.