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Nonhyun 169 / See Architects

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Nonhyun 169 / See Architects - Exterior PhotographyNonhyun 169 / See Architects - Image 3 of 21Nonhyun 169 / See Architects - Image 4 of 21Nonhyun 169 / See Architects - Exterior Photography, Glass, ConcreteNonhyun 169 / See Architects - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Commercial Architecture
Seoul, South Korea
  • Architects: See Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  520
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Lead Architects: Kee Lew
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: SDM Partners
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Yousung Engineering
  • City: Seoul
  • Country: South Korea
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Nonhyun 169 / See Architects - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of See Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the intersection of a lively commercial street and a modest residential alley in Seoul's Gangnam district, the site presented a dual character—active and visible yet bound by zoning regulations that restrict the building height to four stories with less FAR than typical commercial areas. This posed a design challenge: how to create a commercial presence that stands out without exceeding the area's formal constraints.

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Cite: "Nonhyun 169 / See Architects" 11 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040549/nonhyun-169-see-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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