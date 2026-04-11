Nonhyun 169 / See Architects

+ 16

Category: Commercial Architecture

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: SDM Partners

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Yousung Engineering

City: Seoul

Country: South Korea

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the intersection of a lively commercial street and a modest residential alley in Seoul's Gangnam district, the site presented a dual character—active and visible yet bound by zoning regulations that restrict the building height to four stories with less FAR than typical commercial areas. This posed a design challenge: how to create a commercial presence that stands out without exceeding the area's formal constraints.