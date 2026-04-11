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Princess Farm / António Costa Lima Arquitectos

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Princess Farm / António Costa Lima Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Arch, Glass, Column, ArcadePrincess Farm / António Costa Lima Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ChairPrincess Farm / António Costa Lima Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair, GlassPrincess Farm / António Costa Lima Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden, CourtyardPrincess Farm / António Costa Lima Arquitectos - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Sintra, Portugal
  • Architects: António Costa Lima Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1900
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Francisco Nogueira
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Gessi
  • Lead Architect: António Costa Lima
  • Project Team: Hugo Lopes Martins, André Pinto da Cunha, Luís Cardiga Santos, Pavel Rosales, Teresa Cândido, Bernardo Lino
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: P2S
  • General Construction: EJR Construções
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: MC Lighting Projects
  • Project Management: ENESCOORD
  • Landscape Architecture: TOPIARIS
  • City: Sintra
  • Country: Portugal
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Princess Farm / António Costa Lima Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Francisco Nogueira

Text description provided by the architects. The house was built in the early decades of the 19th century, when the myth of Sintra was also being born with the flourishing of various noble and upper-bourgeois houses along the recently populated slopes of woodlands and walled pathways. It was a transformation that made Sintra the capital of Romanticism.

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Cite: "Princess Farm / António Costa Lima Arquitectos" [Quinta da Princesa / António Costa Lima Arquitectos] 11 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040546/princess-farm-antonio-costa-lima-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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