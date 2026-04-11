Princess Farm / António Costa Lima Arquitectos

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Project Team: Hugo Lopes Martins, André Pinto da Cunha, Luís Cardiga Santos, Pavel Rosales, Teresa Cândido, Bernardo Lino

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: P2S

General Construction: EJR Construções

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: MC Lighting Projects

Project Management: ENESCOORD

Landscape Architecture: TOPIARIS

City: Sintra

Country: Portugal

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Text description provided by the architects. The house was built in the early decades of the 19th century, when the myth of Sintra was also being born with the flourishing of various noble and upper-bourgeois houses along the recently populated slopes of woodlands and walled pathways. It was a transformation that made Sintra the capital of Romanticism.