Princess Farm / António Costa Lima Arquitectos

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Sintra, Portugal
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Architects: António Costa Lima Arquitectos
- Area: 1900 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Francisco Nogueira
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Manufacturers: Gessi
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Lead Architect: António Costa Lima
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: Hugo Lopes Martins, André Pinto da Cunha, Luís Cardiga Santos, Pavel Rosales, Teresa Cândido, Bernardo Lino
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: P2S
- General Construction: EJR Construções
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: MC Lighting Projects
- Project Management: ENESCOORD
- Landscape Architecture: TOPIARIS
- City: Sintra
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The house was built in the early decades of the 19th century, when the myth of Sintra was also being born with the flourishing of various noble and upper-bourgeois houses along the recently populated slopes of woodlands and walled pathways. It was a transformation that made Sintra the capital of Romanticism.