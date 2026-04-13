Polène Flagship Store / NORM Architects

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Category: Store

Partner Architect: Sofie Thorning

Senior Architect: Manuela Guidarini

Architect: Carolina Agostinelli

City: Milan

Country: Italy

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Text description provided by the architects. Set along Via Manzoni in the heart of Milan, the new flagship store for Polène unfolds as a considered spatial narrative that invites visitors to move not only through a retail environment, but through a sequence of atmospheres shaped by material, light, and rhythm. Inspired by Milanese interiors, the project draws on the tradition of enfilade spaces and the city's rich material palette to create a layered and immersive experience. Conceived as an architectural interpretation of the brand's essence, the design translates Polène's dedication to craftsmanship, natural sensibility, and sculptural form into a refined spatial language. Drawing from Milan's distinctive architectural character – where restrained façades often conceal richly articulated interiors – the new Polène store reveals itself gradually. Beyond its calm exterior, a series of rooms aligned in enfilade, inspired by traditional Milanese interiors, establishes a clear visual axis, guiding the body intuitively through space while allowing moments of pause and discovery along the way. Each threshold frames the next, creating a layered progression where perspective, proportion, and materiality work in harmony.