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Polène Flagship Store / NORM Architects

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Polène Flagship Store / NORM Architects - Interior Photography, ConcretePolène Flagship Store / NORM Architects - Image 3 of 25Polène Flagship Store / NORM Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, ColumnPolène Flagship Store / NORM Architects - Interior Photography, WoodPolène Flagship Store / NORM Architects - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Store
Milan, Italy
  • Category: Store
  • Partner Architect: Sofie Thorning
  • Senior Architect: Manuela Guidarini
  • Architect: Carolina Agostinelli
  • City: Milan
  • Country: Italy
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Polène Flagship Store / NORM Architects - Interior Photography, Concrete

Text description provided by the architects. Set along Via Manzoni in the heart of Milan, the new flagship store for Polène unfolds as a considered spatial narrative that invites visitors to move not only through a retail environment, but through a sequence of atmospheres shaped by material, light, and rhythm. Inspired by Milanese interiors, the project draws on the tradition of enfilade spaces and the city's rich material palette to create a layered and immersive experience. Conceived as an architectural interpretation of the brand's essence, the design translates Polène's dedication to craftsmanship, natural sensibility, and sculptural form into a refined spatial language. Drawing from Milan's distinctive architectural character – where restrained façades often conceal richly articulated interiors – the new Polène store reveals itself gradually. Beyond its calm exterior, a series of rooms aligned in enfilade, inspired by traditional Milanese interiors, establishes a clear visual axis, guiding the body intuitively through space while allowing moments of pause and discovery along the way. Each threshold frames the next, creating a layered progression where perspective, proportion, and materiality work in harmony.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreItaly
Cite: "Polène Flagship Store / NORM Architects" 13 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040506/polene-flagship-store-norm-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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