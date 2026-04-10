Bellevue Villa / G8A Architecture & Urban Planning

•
Geneva, Switzerland
-
Architects: G8A Architecture & Urban Planning
- Area: 2300 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Thomas Causin, Think Utopia
-
Lead Architects: Manuel Der Hagopian, Grégoire Du Pasquier
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Architecture Offices: Collinfontaine Architectes
- City: Geneva
- Country: Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. Situated lakeside just north of Geneva, the Bellevue Villa, originally constructed in the 80s, and its 19th century annex, were in dire need of renovation. The transformation's main focus reviewed energy consumption and offers adjustments that reintegrate the home into the unique landscape bordering the Leman Lake.