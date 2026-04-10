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Bellevue Villa / G8A Architecture & Urban Planning

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Bellevue Villa / G8A Architecture & Urban Planning - Exterior PhotographyBellevue Villa / G8A Architecture & Urban Planning - Interior Photography, WoodBellevue Villa / G8A Architecture & Urban Planning - Interior Photography, WoodBellevue Villa / G8A Architecture & Urban Planning - Image 5 of 34Bellevue Villa / G8A Architecture & Urban Planning - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses, Renovation
Geneva, Switzerland
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Bellevue Villa / G8A Architecture & Urban Planning - Exterior Photography
© Thomas Causin

Text description provided by the architects. Situated lakeside just north of Geneva, the Bellevue Villa, originally constructed in the 80s, and its 19th century annex, were in dire need of renovation. The transformation's main focus reviewed energy consumption and offers adjustments that reintegrate the home into the unique landscape bordering the Leman Lake.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSwitzerland

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Cite: "Bellevue Villa / G8A Architecture & Urban Planning" 10 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040499/bellevue-villa-g8a-architecture-and-urban-planning> ISSN 0719-8884

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